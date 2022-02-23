Best Buy slashed $300 off this 55-inch 4K TV today

Getting a new TV is a significant investment, so you should make sure that you’re getting the most bang for your buck possible. Fortunately, there are some fantastic 4K TV deals that can take your home theater experience to the next level. If you’re looking for steep discounts on excellent TVs, then Best Buy TV deals are some of the best around, such as this offer happening right now. You can pick up this 55-inch Toshiba Class M550 4K Fire TV for just $500, which is a whopping $300 off the standard price tag of $800. That’s one of the best deals you’ll see on a high-quality 4K TV anywhere online.

Toshiba’s M550 series is their flagship lineup, which means they’re the best TVs that the brand has to offer. This Toshiba M550 55-inch Fire TV delivers on that premium branding, with razor-thin bezels, an elegant form factor, and a fantastic display. The big 4K panel is bright, detailed, and vibrant thanks to the wide color gamut that delivers an expanded spectrum of color. In addition, its backlight is equipped with full-array local dimming, which splits parts of the LEDs to adjust to varying brightness levels depending on the scene. This results in excellent contrast, with deep blacks and rich highlights. It even has full Dolby HDR and HDR10+ support, so you can watch blockbuster movies in full cinematic quality.

The Toshiba M550 is no slouch when it comes to smart features either. It’s equipped with an internal engine that automatically optimizes dull content to its original color, combined with DTS Virtual: X for improved stereo audio. The TV comes with Amazon Fire TV, which gives you access to millions of movies and shows through streaming services like Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, and HBO Max. It has hands-free, far-field Amazon Alexa voice control accessible via its built-in microphones, so you can access and browse content from anywhere in the room. If you want to stream content directly from your phone, then the M550 also supports Apple AirPlay out of the box.

If you’re looking for the best 4K TV you can get at this price point, then you can’t go wrong with the 55-inch Toshiba M550. Right now, you can get it at Best Buy for $300 off, bringing it down to just $500 — and they’ll even throw in a free Amazon Echo Dot! Of course, this deal won’t last forever, so hit that Buy Now button below before it expires!

