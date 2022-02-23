  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best Buy slashed $300 off this 55-inch 4K TV today

By
Toshiba 55-inch M550 4K Fire TV on white background.

Getting a new TV is a significant investment, so you should make sure that you’re getting the most bang for your buck possible. Fortunately, there are some fantastic 4K TV deals that can take your home theater experience to the next level. If you’re looking for steep discounts on excellent TVs, then Best Buy TV deals are some of the best around, such as this offer happening right now. You can pick up this 55-inch Toshiba Class M550 4K Fire TV for just $500, which is a whopping $300 off the standard price tag of $800. That’s one of the best deals you’ll see on a high-quality 4K TV anywhere online.

Toshiba’s M550 series is their flagship lineup, which means they’re the best TVs that the brand has to offer. This Toshiba M550 55-inch Fire TV delivers on that premium branding, with razor-thin bezels, an elegant form factor, and a fantastic display. The big 4K panel is bright, detailed, and vibrant thanks to the wide color gamut that delivers an expanded spectrum of color. In addition, its backlight is equipped with full-array local dimming, which splits parts of the LEDs to adjust to varying brightness levels depending on the scene. This results in excellent contrast, with deep blacks and rich highlights. It even has full Dolby HDR and HDR10+ support, so you can watch blockbuster movies in full cinematic quality.

The Toshiba M550 is no slouch when it comes to smart features either. It’s equipped with an internal engine that automatically optimizes dull content to its original color, combined with DTS Virtual: X for improved stereo audio. The TV comes with Amazon Fire TV, which gives you access to millions of movies and shows through streaming services like Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, and HBO Max. It has hands-free, far-field Amazon Alexa voice control accessible via its built-in microphones, so you can access and browse content from anywhere in the room. If you want to stream content directly from your phone, then the M550 also supports Apple AirPlay out of the box.

If you’re looking for the best 4K TV you can get at this price point, then you can’t go wrong with the 55-inch Toshiba M550. Right now, you can get it at Best Buy for $300 off, bringing it down to just $500 — and they’ll even throw in a free Amazon Echo Dot! Of course, this deal won’t last forever, so hit that Buy Now button below before it expires!

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Frontier brings 2-gigabit fiber plan to its Wi-Fi network

2622788 the best internet switches 20internet switch

Want a dedicated MP3 player? Best Buy has some cheap options

The SanDisk Clip Sport Plus MP3 player with album art on the screen.

Grab a 17-inch laptop while it’s $150 cheaper at Best Buy

The Asus Vivobook with a 17.3-inch display.

This top-of-the-line gaming monitor is $750 off today

A curved gaming monitor from Alienware with stand.

How to resize an image in Photoshop

How to resize an image on Photoshop.

Intel Evo 3 now requires laptops to have better webcams

A man working from home.

Intel claims new 12th-gen laptop chips outclass the M1 Pro

Intel shows off 12th Gen Mobile processors for laptops.

Best Amazon Echo deals for February 2022

How to connect a Surface Pro 8 to a monitor

Surface Pro 8 front view showing display and keyboard.

Best Microsoft Surface Pro deals for February 2022

The best Chromebook cases and covers for 2022

The DOMISO 10.1 Inch Waterproof Laptop Sleeve.

Activision denies report about Call of Duty 2023 delay

Call of Duty character firing a gun at a tank.

Windows 11 SE vs. Chromebook: The differences and more

Surface Laptop SE