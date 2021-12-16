Hurry — this 65-inch TV is ONLY $480 at Best Buy today

There’s no shortage of 4K TV deals if you search for discounts among various retailers, but not all of them are worth your while. For offers with immense value for money, you should check out Best Buy TV deals, which currently include this $240 discount for the 65-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV, bringing its price down to a more affordable $480, from its original price of $720.

The Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV features a 65-inch screen with 4K resolution for crisp and clear visuals, and support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, which offer a much more impressive change to overall picture quality than resolution alone, according to Digital Trends’ 4K TV buying guide. The TV is powered by Toshiba Regza Engine 4K, which optimizes every detail of picture and color output for stunning picture quality, and it also comes with DTS Virtual: X technology for an immersive audio experience. It also offers Color Remaster technology, which restores the original color of images, and Game Mode, which significantly reduces input lag so that the commands from your controller are instantly seen on the screen.

The best 4K TVs are smart TVs, and the Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV follows suit with Amazon’s Fire TV platform that lets you access a variety of apps and your favorite streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Netflix. The TV is compatible with Amazon’s Alexa through the Alexa Voice Remote, which can recognize your voice commands for functions such as navigating the menus, controlling playback, and searching for content. Included with every purchase of the 4K TV is a third-generation Amazon Echo Dot, 30 days of FuboTV, and three months of Apple TV+.

For an upgrade to your home theater setup that won’t break the bank, you should take advantage of Best buy’s offer for the 65-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV. It’s currently on sale for just $480, after a $240 discount from its original price of $720. The deal may disappear at any moment though, so if you’re already looking forward to watching your favorite shows and movies on the 65-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV, you shouldn’t waste any time. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can, before stocks run out.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations