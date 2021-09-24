For shoppers who have been waiting for discounts before they buy a new TV, here’s your chance at 4K TV deals from a Best Buy flash sale. Take your pick from 50-inch TV deals, 70-inch TV deals, 75-inch TV deals, and more — there’s surely a perfect deal for you from Best Buy, if you’re patient enough to look through all the offers.

You’ll enjoy the best prices on high-quality products if you go for Best Buy TV deals, which currently include discounts on 4K TVs from Toshiba, TCL, and Hisense, among other brands. Here are some of the best deals in Best Buy’s flash sale for TVs, but you’re more than welcome to look at all the offers if you have time to go through them.

Toshiba 50LF621U21 4K TV – $350, was $430

The Toshiba 50LF621U21 features a 50-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution for lifelike clarity and colors, and a 60Hz refresh rate that eliminates stuttering. The 4K TV comes with a voice remote that enables voice commands for Amazon’s digital assistant Alexa to pick up, and it also runs on Amazon’s Fire TV platform for easy access to your favorite streaming services. The Toshiba 50LF621U21 is available from Best Buy for $350, after a $70 discount to the 50-inch 4K TV’s original price of $420.

TCL 55S434 4K TV – $400, was $500

The 55-inch screen of the TCL 55S434 also offers 4K UHD resolution, with support for High Dynamic Range that combines with Dolby Digital+ audio technology for an immersive cinematic experience in the comfort of your own living room. The 4K TV is powered by Android TV, which also provides access to your favorite streaming services, and it comes with Google Assistant for recognizing voice commands and Chromecast to cast videos and photos from your mobile devices to the 55-inch display. Best Buy is selling the TCL 55S434 at $100 off, bringing the 4K TV’s price down to $400 from its original price of $500.

Hisense 60A6G 4K TV – $430, was $550

Watching 4K content is a joy on the 60-inch screen of the Hisense 60A6G, which also runs on the Android TV platform with built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast. The 4K TV also supports DTS Virtual: X, which creates immersive audio by virtualizing height content over traditional stereos, and comes with Auto Low Latency mode so that playing video games will be smooth and uninterrupted by lag. The Hisense 60A6G is on sale from Best Buy with a $120 discount, lowering the 60-inch 4K TV’s price to $430 from its original price of $550.

Hisense 70A6G 4K TV – $580, was $850

If the 60-inch screen of the Hisense 60A6G isn’t large enough for you, then take a step up and go for the Hisense 70A6G, which features a 70-inch display that will transform your living room into an actual home cinema. You can purchase the Hisense 70A6G from Best Buy with a $270 discount that brings the 70-inch 4K TV’s price down to just $580, from its original price of $850, for bigger savings to go along with the bigger display.

TCL 75S434 4K TV – $800, was $1,000

The biggest display of this bunch goes to the 75-inch screen of the TCL 75S434, which is the larger version of the TCL 55S434. Everything else stays the same except for the price — the TCL 75S434’s original price doubles to $1,000, but so does Best Buy’s discount to $200, dropping the price of the 75-inch 4K TV to $800.

More 4K TV deals

There are a lot of tempting offers from Best Buy’s flash sale on TVs, but if nothing catches your eye, don’t sweat it. To help you find the perfect deal to upgrade your home theater setup, we’ve rounded up some of the best 4K TV deals that are currently available, not just from Best Buy but also from other retailers.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations