The Echo Buds and other true wireless earbuds are on sale for up to $50 off

Music plays a big role in workout performance. Research shows that jamming out to a fast-moving playlist while exercising helps burn more calories as you tend to move better, harder, and with more strength. It also helps increase your stamina and puts you in a better mood. Over-ear headphones provide top-flight sound quality, but are uncomfortable during exercise. Going for true wireless earbuds is only sensible as there are no cords to untangle or restrict your movements.

There are many important factors to consider when it comes to choosing which true wireless earbuds suit you best. In addition to delivering an amazing sound performance, they must also be tough enough to endure the rigors of a good workout. We scoured Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy and found three top-rated options that are currently discounted for up to $50 off.

Amazon Echo Buds – $90 ($40 off)

The Echo Buds are the best true wireless earbuds on the market right now, hands down. Launched in October last year, they were meant to rival the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Buds and Apple AirPods. Priced below $200, this pair is impressively loaded with features that are usually found in pricier models.

Amazon made sure that the Echo Buds will fit a variety of ears by including three sizes of silicone ear tips and three sizes of ear fins called “wingtips.” Our review team reported a great fit, and with the wingtips added, they didn’t budge at all. There’s also no protruding stem, which allows for a very clean, minimalist look. You even have the option to use them both or just one, with both modes offering stable Bluetooth pairing with either an iPhone or an Android device.

Another major highlight is the onboard Active Noise Reduction (ANR) designed by Bose. It is effective at drowning out external sound – from constant low-level noises to the sound of traffic and background conversations. The pass-through mode, on the other hand, lets you control how much sound gets in. The Echo Buds also sound surprisingly good. Audio is rich, full, and satisfying, making it feel like the artist is right beside you.

The Echo Buds come with an IPX4 sweat and water-resistance rating, so wearing them for rigorous workouts is not a problem. You can even summon Alexa and ask for a guided workout. Amazon claims their battery life lasts for up to five hours, plus you can get three full charges from the charging case.

Don’t miss the chance to score the best true wireless earbuds for $40 off the standard price on Amazon. This is a limited-time deal, so you will need to act fast before it’s gone.

Bose SoundSport Free – $199 ($50 off)

The SoundSport Free are Bose’s fully wireless headphones. Every part is carefully built to ensure durability for using even in the most demanding workouts. The nozzle of the ear tips is designed to spread contact evenly around the inside of your ear, while the fin conforms to the shape of the upper ridge of your ear. Combined, they ensure personalized and comfortable wear that won’t fall out no matter how much you move. They also sport an IPS4 water-resistance training and water-repellent mesh, allowing them to remain fully functional and dry despite contact with sweat and water splashes. This means you’ll be able to listen to your favorite tracks no matter the weather or how tough the training.

The inside tech was also delicately crafted to ensure an amazing listening experience. The antenna position was tweaked to achieve a maximum Bluetooth signal strength, while the circuits were tuned for spectacular production of sound. The embedded volume-optimized EQ and signal processing technologies also help achieve full and balanced audio no matter the volume. Whether your phone is in your pocket, in your hand, or on top of the treadmill, music is delivered clearly and consistently.

In terms of battery, the SoundSport Free are estimated to last for up to five hours. That’s lower than current options on the market but should be more than enough to power you through a day’s workout. The included charging case offers two full charges which add 10 hours of playback time. You can pick up this pair of Bose true wireless earbuds for only $199, or $50 off on Walmart.

Jabra Elite Active 65t – $170 ($20 off)

This highly rated model is the fitness-centric version of the standard Elite 65t, providing outdoor enthusiasts and workout nuts with an even more life-proof option. They come with three different ear tip sizes so you can easily choose the best fit for your ears. In addition to their dust and sweat resistance, they are also built with a motion sensor that lets you track your fitness efforts. No matter how rough or how long your training is, trust that these earbuds will remain comfortable, secure, and functional.

The Jabra Elite Active 65t excels in sound performance that they even match the quality of wired headphones. No matter the genre of music, they deliver deep and punchy bass along with shimmery treble. They even boast a passive noise-cancellation feature that can block out ambient noise for a crystal-clear listening experience. You’ll also be able to let ambient noise in and stay aware of your surroundings with the HearThrough technology. For calls, there’s a unique four-microphone setup for effective wind noise reduction.

These Jabra true wireless earbuds pair via Bluetooth 5.0 which eliminates the risk of dealing with a spotty signal. They carry an AirPod-matching five hours of battery life, which rises to 15 hours when combined with the charging case’s capacity. You can grab a pair on Best Buy for $170 – that’s a tidy savings of $20.

