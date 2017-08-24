Cut the cord for good with our favorite deals on truly wireless earbuds

Set yourself free from the hassle of tangled cords by upgrading to a set of truly wireless earbuds. Whether you’re just looking for the best headphones or specifically the best earbuds, the selection below is sure to pique your interest. Read on to discover the best truly wireless earbud deals.
Wisvell Bluetooth Earbuds
Enjoy wire-free music with these Wisvell Bluetooth Earbuds, which are currently 46 percent off on Amazon. The earbuds have two modes so the two earbuds can be used together for stereo mode or used separately as earpieces.
These wireless earbuds have an ergonomic design that keeps them in your ear canals comfortably without falling out. They come with three sizes of ear tips so you can choose the one that perfectly suits your ear shape. The wireless earbuds have a three- to four-hour playtime, and come with a portable charging case that features a built-in 220 mAh battery, which provides an additional 12 hours of music and talking time. The earbuds feature apt-x codec and DSP noise canceling for detailed sound quality with perfect mids and highs.
The Wisvell Bluetooth Earbuds normally retail for $90 but are currently discounted to $49 on Amazon, saving you $41 (46 percent).
Bixton True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Earphone Dual V4.1+ EDR Bluetooth Headphones
Enjoy wireless headphones that are easy to store and clean with these Bixton True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Earphone Dual V4.1+ EDR Bluetooth Headphones, which are currently 46 percent off on Amazon. The earbuds let you enjoy a truly wireless experience, setting you free from long cables that tangle easily.
Thanks to Bluetooth 4.1+EDR technology, the headphones are widely compatible with most Bluetooth-enabled IOS and Android devices, such as the iPhone, as well as Samsung, Moto, HTC, Zenphone, Huawei, and other smartphones models. Enjoy CVC6.0 active noise-cancellation that allows calls to come in clearer and music to stream flawlessly.
The Bixton True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Earphone Dual V4.1+ EDR Bluetooth Headphones regularly retail for $85 but are currently on sale for $46 on Amazon, providing a $39 (46 percent) discount.
WearPai V4.1 Bluetooth Wireless Headset Noise Cancelling Mini Wireless Earbuds
Get a smartly designed pair of wireless earbuds with these WearPai V4.1 Bluetooth Wireless Headset Noise Cancelling Mini Wireless Earbuds, which are currently 33 percent off on Amazon. The earbuds have an ergonomic design, with a fit that contours to your ear comfortably.
These super-mini earbuds weigh only 0.13 ounces per bud, which is lighter than a coin, and have a design that makes them nearly invisible. Advanced Bluetooth 4.1 technology provides stable connectivity within a pairing range of 33 feet. A multipoint connection means you can connect with two mobile phones or other Bluetooth devices at the same time. The electric power consumption of the earphones can conveniently be shown on your mobile phone. Noise-canceling technology means the sound of the headset is crystal clear. They charge in about 90 minutes and provide a few hours of audio, but also come with a charging case that gives you 5 to 6 extra hours of playtime.
The WearPai V4.1 Bluetooth Wireless Headset Noise Cancelling Mini Wireless Earbuds normally retail for $60 but are currently discounted to $40 on Amazon, saving you $20 (33 percent).
Anggo GS-Mini Ultralight Invisible Single In-ear Earbuds
Get nearly invisible earbuds with this set of Anggo GS-Mini Ultralight Invisible Single In-ear Earbuds, which are currently 30 percent off on Amazon.
The simple one-button design with multifunctional voice prompt allows you to control the device with ease. Use the button to easily power the device on and off, connect and disconnect Bluetooth devices, switch the language, get a low power reminder, and automatically answer phones with in-coming call notifications. Advanced Bluetooth V4.1 provides easy and fast pairing, with a powerful signal and a 33 feet (10 meter) wireless range to ensure a more stable signal transmission, low energy consumption, and superior clear sound. The earbuds also have echo cancellation and noise suppression features for an improved audio experience. The innovative magnetic charger allows you to charge anywhere with a USB port.
The Anggo GS-Mini Ultralight Invisible Single In-ear Earbuds normally retail for $24 but are currently marked down to $17 on Amazon, providing a $7 (30 percent) discount.
Sol Republic Amps Air Totally Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
Listen to your favorite jams the way you always wanted with these Sol Republic Amps Air Totally Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, which are currently $57 off on Amazon. The earbuds give you premium sound for your music, and are rain-, water-, and sweat-resistant for your workouts. They have an integrated microphone for calls and to play or pause music control.
Available in blue, gold, or teal, these earbuds free you from cables, allowing you to enjoy a variety of activities from working to exercising. The earbuds are both Bluetooth and Siri compatible. They have specially designed air grooves that grip your ear so they won’t fall out. The included recharging case has a high-capacity 2200mAh battery that recharges your earbuds more than 15 times and doubles as a battery backup for your phone.
The Sol Republic Amps Air Totally Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds normally retail for $180 but are marked down to $120 on Amazon, saving you $60 (33 percent).
