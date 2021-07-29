  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Save $40 with this massive air fryer deal at Amazon today

By
An Ultrean 6-quart Air Fryer in black.

Crispy, delicious, indulgent fried foods and snacks are within your grasp, and without all the nasty oils. You just need to find a reliable air fryer. Like one of the many great air fryer deals that are sizzling right now.

One of the better deals we’ve found is happening at Amazon. It has already taken $30 off the Ultrean 6-Quart Air Fryer, but with an on-page coupon, you can get even more savings! The black model of the air fryer is an additional $12 off with a coupon, dropping the price to $68 — that’s a savings of over $40! Some of the other colors are on sale too, but they only have a $5 on-page coupon. Still, great deals all around, jump on it while you can!

Ultrean’s family-sized air fryer includes a fully-detachable non-stick cooking basket and pan. It holds up to 6 quarts of any food or snack, enough to feed three to five people. An LCD digital touchscreen sits on the top, with a bevy of cooking presets, temperature, and adjustable timer settings. The unit will automatically shut off and offers overheat protection.

You don’t need any oil, and meals tend to cook fast. Just throw your food in the basket, or pan, choose your cooking preset, and let it all go. It can fry, roast, grill, bake, and much more. The food comes out crispy, delicious, and much healthier than if you’d use traditional frying methods — with up to 80% less fat and oils. Just bear in mind, with some greasier foods like bacon the unit needs to be in a well-ventilated area because the foods will smoke a little while cooking. Cleaning an air fryer is super easy, too!

Amazon has already taken $30 off the normal price of the Ultrean 6-Quart Air Fryer, which goes for $110. After clipping an on-page coupon, however, you’ll see an additional $12 taken off the price of the black model and $5 taken off the other colors. That drops the price of the Ultrean 6-quart Air Fryer in black to $68 with free Prime one-day shipping.

More air fryer deals available now

This is just one air fryer out of many. If you want to see what else is available, check out all of the deals we’ve rounded up for you below.

Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker

$200 $250
This 9-in-1 device can take the place of numerous kitchen accessories to fry, crisp, steam, dehydrate, and many more functions. Clean up cluttered cabinets with a device that does it all.
Buy at Amazon

Proctor Silex 1.5-Liter Air Fryer

$78 $86
This 1.5-liter air fryer by Proctor Silex lets you make one to two services of all your favorite fried foods using way less oil than you'd use for deep frying.
Buy at Sears

Chefman  TurboFry  Stainless Steel Air Fryer, 8-quart

$79 $100
Get ready for wings and fries night with this family-sized 8-quart air fryer basket. The digital control panel takes the guesswork out of find the correct time and temperature settings.
Buy at Walmart

Kalorik 5.3-Quart Digital Stainless Steel Air Fryer Pro XL

$137 $220
With its powerful air frying technology, this 5.3-quart digital air fryer can cook food in different modes. It can fry, bake, grill, and roast.
Buy at Wayfair

Dash 2-Quart Compact Air Fryer

$50 $70
This powerful Dash air fryer serves crispy fried foods minus the guilt. Get this nonstick fryer for hassle-free cooking and cleaning.
Buy at Wayfair

Ninja SP101 Foodi 8-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven

$210 $230
This digital air fry oven is the ultimate meal-making machine, functioning as air fry, air roast, air broil, and a lot more in a single appliance.
Buy at Best Buy
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Walmart just released a ton of amazing drone deals

Contixo F24 4K UHD Drone Bundle with Accessories on white background.

The 2020 iPad just got a sweet discount at Amazon

Picture shows Apple iPad 8th Generation in Space Gray

Best cheap gaming laptop deals for August 2021

MSI GS75 Stealth

Best cheap laptop deals for August 2021

sigma 20mm f14 art review macbook air 2020 1

Grab a super cheap printer with Dell’s back-to-school sales

Epson EcoTank ET-3710 All-in-One Supertank Printer on white background.

Dell is practically giving away the Inspiron 15 laptop in back-to-school sale

A silver Dell Inspiron 15 Plus laptop with a nature photo on the screen.

Best cheap desktop computer deals for August 2021

best cheap desktop computer deals - HP Slim desktop

Best cheap gaming deals for August 2021

father and son playing video games

Best cheap video game deals for August 2021

Best cheap PlayStation deals for August 2021

playstation 5 controller and ps5

Best cheap PS Plus deals for August 2021

Best PS Plus deals

Alienware gaming monitors up to $290 off right now – hurry!

Alienware AW2720HF 27-Inch Gaming Monitor

Hurry! This ridiculous Dell gaming laptop deal is flying off the shelves!

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop with Code Vein on the screen.