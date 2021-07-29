Save $40 with this massive air fryer deal at Amazon today

Crispy, delicious, indulgent fried foods and snacks are within your grasp, and without all the nasty oils. You just need to find a reliable air fryer. Like one of the many great air fryer deals that are sizzling right now.

One of the better deals we’ve found is happening at Amazon. It has already taken $30 off the Ultrean 6-Quart Air Fryer, but with an on-page coupon, you can get even more savings! The black model of the air fryer is an additional $12 off with a coupon, dropping the price to $68 — that’s a savings of over $40! Some of the other colors are on sale too, but they only have a $5 on-page coupon. Still, great deals all around, jump on it while you can!

Ultrean’s family-sized air fryer includes a fully-detachable non-stick cooking basket and pan. It holds up to 6 quarts of any food or snack, enough to feed three to five people. An LCD digital touchscreen sits on the top, with a bevy of cooking presets, temperature, and adjustable timer settings. The unit will automatically shut off and offers overheat protection.

You don’t need any oil, and meals tend to cook fast. Just throw your food in the basket, or pan, choose your cooking preset, and let it all go. It can fry, roast, grill, bake, and much more. The food comes out crispy, delicious, and much healthier than if you’d use traditional frying methods — with up to 80% less fat and oils. Just bear in mind, with some greasier foods like bacon the unit needs to be in a well-ventilated area because the foods will smoke a little while cooking. Cleaning an air fryer is super easy, too!

Amazon has already taken $30 off the normal price of the Ultrean 6-Quart Air Fryer, which goes for $110. After clipping an on-page coupon, however, you’ll see an additional $12 taken off the price of the black model and $5 taken off the other colors. That drops the price of the Ultrean 6-quart Air Fryer in black to $68 with free Prime one-day shipping.

