Digital Trends
Deals

Sign up for Verizon Fios Triple Play and get an Amazon Echo and Amazon Prime for a year

Don Reisinger
By
verizon fios triple play deals

Verizon is betting that your love of Amazon Prime will make its new offer on Triple Play and Fios Gigabit Connection just a little bit sweeter. Ahead of the busy holiday shopping season, Verizon announced plans to offer its TV and Phone service with Amazon Prime tossed in for a year.

If you head on over to the company’s website today, you’ll have the option of signing up for the company’s  Triple Play package, which includes all three Fios services — Fios Gigabit Connection, TV, and phone service — for $79.99 per month with Auto Pay and a two-year agreement plus taxes, equipment charges and other fees. And to sweeten the deal, Verizon will throw in one year of Amazon Prime and a second-generation Amazon Echo. All in, that represents a savings of $219 — $99 for the Amazon Echo and $119 for Amazon Prime.

The company’s Fios Internet is a 100-percent fiber-optic network that lets you choose the speed you want for your home. The more people that connect to the service in your home or the more you do with your connection, the faster the speed you’ll want.

If you’re only streaming Netflix movies, for instance, you might not need as much bandwidth as you would if you were using Fios to download and upload large files. Fios Custom TV allows you to create your own TV plan based on types of content you watch. Verizon has a turnkey “Traditional TV” suite that includes 280 or more channels, but if you want a select quantity of channels in entertainment, sports, kids’ content, or any other genres, you have that option as well.

verizon fios triple play deals 181094 holiday craftskitchen 1280 thumb 10182018Verizon’s Digital Voice service is a home phone service that runs over the company’s Fios fiber-optic network. According to Verizon, calling over fiber optics allows for a higher quality audio experience and should pave the way for better-sounding calls than what you’d get over alternative technologies.

If you’d prefer not to get all three services and really just want fast internet, Verizon has you covered there, too.

The company’s other holiday offer, Fios Gigabit Connection standalone, will similarly cost you $79.99 per month with Auto Pay plus taxes, equipment charges and other fees. And like the Triple Play option, Verizon will throw in one year of Amazon Prime to make its offer even more appealing.

The Gigabit Standalone offer also comes with a three-year price guarantee. And over that period, you’ll also get a free router rental for three years. There’s no annual contract in this option.

Getting access to Amazon Prime through these Verizon offers affords you a variety of benefits, including access to free two-day shipping and reduced prices on overnight shipping. And if you’re someone who craves streaming-video service, Amazon Prime Video offers a host of outstanding shows, like The Man in the High Castle and others.

The second-generation Amazon Echo is one of the more popular smart home devices. The device is powered by Amazon’s virtual personal assistant Alexa and comes with the ability to stream music, podcasts, and more. And whenever you belt out voice commands, you can use the service to control a variety of products in the smart home, including smart thermostats, lights, and smart locks.

Verizon’s Triple Play and Fios Gigabit Connection Standalone offers are available now on the company’s website. It’s available to qualified new customers and your Amazon Prime will be applied as a bill credit. The Echo can be redeemed on a special Verizon page on Amazon’s website.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Today's best Amazon deals: Instant Pot, Bissell, and Blendtec
black friday amazon device deals fire tv cube hands free with alexa and 4k ultra hd
Smart Home

Amazon’s Fire TV Cube gets intercom-style Alexa Announcements feature

Owners of the Amazon Fire TV Cube can now use the media streaming service with Amazon's one-way intercom feature called Alexa Announcements to broadcast messages to other Alexa devices in their home.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
how to set up your google home device io 5 2 1500x1000
Smart Home

Which is better, the Amazon Echo or the Google Home? We took a look at both

What happens when you compare the Google Home vs the Amazon Echo? Both smart speakers have good qualities, but what happens when you compare they're features side-by-side? We think one of these smart gadgets wins over the other.
Posted By Erika Rawes
cheap apple airpods alternatives bluetooth headphones
Deals

Pick up a pair of Apple AirPods alternatives for less than $50

Apple AirPods are some of the most sought-after wireless earbuds, but they certainly aren't cheap. Luckily, Walmart and Amazon both have some great Apple AirPod alternatives for sale, and you can still get them before Christmas.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
amazon knocks 30 off the paperwhite in limited time deal kindle
Mobile

Amazon knocks $30 off its Paperwhite ebook reader in limited-time deal

Amazon is running a couple of limited-time deals for its Paperwhite ebook reader. One offers a $30 discount, while the other throws in a pair of headphones and a free, extended Audible trial.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
robot vac upright vacuum spot cleaner deals shark ion rv700 with easy scheduling 2
Deals

Clean up with robot vac, upright vacuum, and spot and stain remover deals

Whether you're gift shopping or need to get your house ready for the holidays, deals on household cleaning appliances are always welcome. We found Walmart's best deals on robot vacs, upright vacuum cleaners, and spot and stain cleaners.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Xbox One X review logo
Deals

Miss Black Friday but still need an Xbox? Walmart has you covered

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have both come and gone, but you can still save some cash on a new Xbox One bundle at Walmart. Both the Xbox One S and the Xbox One X are on sale now.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best 4k tv deals under 500 from amazon and walmart tcl series 5
Deals

The best 4K TV deals under $500 and over 50 inches

Big-screen TVs with high-resolution displays and 4K color have dropped so far in price that you can find highly rated 50 to 55-inch models under $500. We searched major retailers for the best deals on 4K UHD TVs.
Posted By Bruce Brown
fitness deals space saving equipment aerobics brand color 39671 1500
Deals

These fitness deals come just in time to work off those holiday calories

Finding the motivation to work out is one thing. Finding space at home to get in a few sets and reps can be an entire challenge in itself. Luckily for you, Walmart and Amazon both have space saving fitness machines and tools on sale right…
Posted By Andrea Kornstein
Apple MacBook-review-lid
Computing

Snatch Apple’s 2017 15-inch MacBook Pro for up to $1,200 off at B&H

The latest deal at B&H is offering up 2017 15-inch Apple MacBook Pros, in space gray and silver, with Intel Core i7 quad-core CPUs, 16GB of RAM, and AMD Radeon Pro 560 GPUs with up to 2TB of SSD storage.
Posted By Michael Archambault
Super Smash Bros. GameCube controller for Switch
Deals

Play ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ the best way with a Switch GameCube controller

If you're a longtime Super Smash Bros. player, then you know there's only one true way to play. Alongside the recent launch of the new 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,' Nintendo has brought back the iconic GameCube controller.
Posted By Lucas Coll
skullcandy wireless earbuds and headphones sale
Deals

This one-day Skullcandy sale gets you wireless earbuds for under $30

Today only, you can save 40 percent on wireless earbuds, noise-canceling headphones, and classic earbuds direct from the Skullcandy website. If you're hoping to get a pair of headphones before the holidays arrive, now is the time.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
online-shopping
Deals

Check out the best Green Monday deals for those last-minute gifts

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, but that doesn't mean you've missed your chance of finding a great deal. We're talking about Green Monday, of course, and it falls on December 10.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
breathe easy stay warm with amazons one day deal on a dyson air purifier fan pure hot cool link hp02
Deals

Breathe easy, stay warm with Amazon’s one-day deal on a Dyson air purifier fan

Dyson is a leader in bringing consumers the latest in heating, cooling, and air purification. Its Pure Hot + Cool Link HP02 does all three — and for today only, it’s on sale on Amazon for $359. That’s $241 off the suggested retail…
Posted By Ehab Zahriyeh
Last-minute Christmas gifts
Deals

The best last-minute Christmas gift ideas for holiday slackers

The countdown to Christmas has really ramped up, but there are plenty of fantastic gifts still available. We've found all of the last-minute gifts you need to have yourself a successful holiday on any budget.
Posted By Andrea Kornstein