Wireless providers can make things pretty complicated sometimes, even more so if you need a family plan or coverage for multiple lines. But what if there were something “radically simple and fundamentally accessible?” What about audaciously inclusive? Sound too good to be true? Well it’s not, because that’s exactly what Visible wireless offers. They’re an all-digital, hybrid carrier, with highly accessible and unlimited options — powered by Verizon.

Before we dig into some of the finer details, you have the opportunity to earn up to $300 to spend online when you buy select devices and switch to Visible. The money is offered as a virtual gift card, but you’ll also get unlimited data, text, talk, and hotspot access by switching. You can and how much you’ll earn in gift cards below. Or just keep reading for more details on Visible.

Why switch to Visible wireless?

Imagine saving on a family plan, or any wireless line honestly, without any added drama thrown in the mix. That means no worrying about overage charges or texting too much. No fighting with your teenagers over long hours on the phone — well, at least when it comes to racking up the bill, anyway. And all of that comes with reliable service, thanks to Verizon’s network.

If we’re being honest, it’s not uncommon to see all-digital carriers that lack some of the finer features and support of major carriers, but that’s not so with Visible. In fact, some of the newest things they’ve launched include fast 5G network access — along with phones that support it — party pay options, eSIM support, community forums, referral bonuses, scam protection, and much more. You’ll even get calling and texting to Canada and Mexico included in your plans.

That sounds great, but right about now you’re probably asking, what’s the trade-off? There is none. You get one line, depending on which plan you choose, with unlimited data and all of the finer trappings of wireless connectivity. That means unlimited talk and text too. Plans start at $25 per month when you join a party, or up to $40 per month for all-in access individually. There’s no activation fee, and the taxes and fees are included in the cost of your plan — so no nasty up-charges on your bill each month. Plans are also the same cost with or without autopay. So, there’s no sneaky wheeling and dealing there, like advertising a lower cost that you can’t truly access. The plan costs what the plan costs. It’s that simple.

Do I have to buy a new phone for Visible?

Actually, no. You can and existing number to Visible’s network, and it’s super easy to transfer. But if you do bring your own phone, you’ll miss out on that sweet gift card deal that’s available currently. It’s totally up to you.

Right now, you can earn up to $300, depending on what device you purchase from Visible. Some examples include a $200 virtual gift card when you buy the Apple iPhone SE, $150 when you buy the Google Pixel 6a, or $150 when you buy the Samsung Galaxy S22+. Those are all excellent deals, and you can finance the phone through Affirm if you don’t want to pay for it all at once.

At this point, it’s apparent there are a lot of options available to you. Why not give them a look?

