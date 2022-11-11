 Skip to main content
Hurry and get this 40-inch TV for $198 before stock runs out

Aaron Mamiit
By

Whether you’re planning to purchase a new TV for the living room, your bedroom, or any other place in your home, you should consider the 40-inch Vizio D-Series HDTV as a budget option. It’s even cheaper if you buy from Walmart’s early Black Friday TV deals, as the retailer has slashed its price to just $198 from $227, for $29 in savings. With this offer, you don’t have to wait for the Black Friday deals that will appear on the shopping holiday itself, but you need to finalize your purchase as soon as possible because we’re not sure how long stocks of this Vizio TV will last.

Why you should buy the Vizio D-Series HDTV

Vizio is one of the best TV brands because its products offer amazing picture quality at reasonable prices. This continues with the Vizio D-Series HDTV, which is the perfect addition to any room in the house. Its 40-inch screen with Full HD resolution provides clear details and lifelike colors, and its full array LED backlight delivers impressive contrast and uniformity — combining for a pleasurable viewing experience when watching your favorite shows and movies. To make things even more cinematic, you can choose to buy a Vizio soundbar, which will seamlessly integrate with the TV for improved audio.

Like the best TVs, the Vizio D-Series HDTV is a smart TV that runs on the brand’s SmartCast platform. You’ll have access to all the popular streaming services, including Netflix and Disney+, and you’ll also be able to link the TV with your smart home system through Apple Home or Google Assistant. Quick navigation and fast load times are made possible by Vizio’s IQ processor, which also ensures amazing image quality for all kinds of content.

The 40-inch Vizio D-Series HDTV is down to just $198 from the early Walmart Black Friday deals, after a $29 discount to its original price of $227. There’s a lot of interest in the TV, so we’re not sure if this offer will still be available tomorrow as stocks may run out overnight. If you don’t want to miss out on this chance to get the 40-inch Vizio D-Series HDTV for less than $200, then you know what to do — click that Buy Now button immediately.

