What’s the point of spending top dollar (or less than top dollar if you snag some of our deals) on an amazing TV, only to have the sound not match up to the picture in quality? That’s why a top-tier, yet inexpensive soundbar can be the perfect addition to your home entertainment system. Vizio’s best value might be in the SB3651-F6 5.1.2 surround soundbar package, which includes SmartCast, and is currently $170 off at Dell, down to $330 from $500. That’s almost 35% of savings.

What Vizio has mastered with its soundbar is crystal-clear, movie-theater-level surround sound that won’t break the bank, your eardrums, or the flow in your living room or apartment. The Vizio SB3651-F6 is a masterstroke of moderation. It’s a full system that isn’t overbearing. It gives you a fairly complete setup with its true 5.1.2 surround sound system, including two rear satellite speakers and a wireless subwoofer. The wireless part is key, especially if you’re like us and don’t need a ton of wires and cords gumming up your living or entertaining space. That’s the heart of the system. Other soundbars will come at your with more speakers, in increasingly complicated setups, which can be great in the right environment — but at the base level, this is all you really need.

The system is super easy to set up. Other than the power cords for the soundbar and the subwoofer, there’s a single HDMI cable that connects to your TV. And then there are two dedicated wires from the satellite speakers to the wireless subwoofer. Easy! Once we get inside this system, what sticks out first and foremost is its compatibility with DTS and Dolby Digital. These are the two most common 5.1.2 surround sound profiles, so you can rest easy knowing that this system is built to give you best out of pretty much any content you pull up. For your ease, there’s built-in SmartCast technology so that you can stream Spotify, iTunes, or your favorite audio apps directly from your phone to the speaker — you don’t have to go through another device. On the flip side, you can control the soundbar from your phone, giving you total control over what you’re hearing, no matter where you are.

Of course, the system has Bluetooth, so you can pair it easily with new devices or a visitor’s iPhone. But on top of this, it’s set up to support Google Assistant, making your listening options even easier to access. It’s as simple as saying, “Hey, Google, play WTF Podcast with Marc Maron” or “Hey, Google, play my dinner music playlist” and you’re all set.

A good sound system is the least you can do to match the incredible picture that TVs are now able to deliver and enhance your viewing, gaming, or listening experience. This summer, we’ve already seen some amazing soundbar deals on top brands. Vizio makes one of the best all-around speaker systems, and at $170 off, down to $330 from $500, now might be the right time to upgrade.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations