This year’s 4th of July sales bring amazing discounts on all kinds of TVs, including a $60 discount from Walmart that pulls down the price of the 50-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV to just $298 from its original price of $358. You don’t often see an offer below $300 for a 4K TV of this size, so hurry if you want to avail it because it will likely draw interest from shoppers who are prowling for deals over the holiday.

Vizio, which has claimed a spot among the heavyweights in Digital Trends’ best TV brands, offers more affordable TVs compared with the products of Samsung, Sony, and LG. That doesn’t mean that the quality of Vizio TVs are lower, though — shop with confidence, because they’re reliable and packed with features. That’s why it’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase for the 50-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV as soon as possible, as we’re not sure how long it will last.

Why you should buy this 50-inch TV

Why Buy

50-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution

Access streaming service with SmartCast platform

Recognizes voice commands

The Vizio V-Series 4K TV is a relatively affordable and simple option compared with the top-of-the-line models of Digital Trends’ best TVs, but for less than $300 as part of Walmart’s 4th of July TV sales, it offers amazing value. The TV features a 50-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution and Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, for clear details and realistic colors that create an immersive cinematic experience in your living room. The 4K TV is powered by Vizio’s IQ Active Processor, which includes an intelligent 4K upscaling engine that upgrades HD content to 4K quality, while its Active Pixel Tuning feature makes pixel-level brightness adjustments.

One of the most important features of the Vizio V-Series 4K TV, and all Vizio TVs in general, is the brand’s SmartCast platform, which offers easy access to popular streaming services. It also enables WatchFree+, which will give you even more content to consume, as it’s a collection of hundreds of free channels of live TV and on-demand content. The 4K TV also supports Apple’s AirPlay and Google’s Chromecast, so you can share images and videos from your iOS or Android device to its 50-inch display. For gamers, the V-Gaming Engine makes gameplay more responsive with sub 10ms input lag, in addition to a 4K 60-frames-per-second variable refresh rate and Auto Game Mode that further improves the experience.

It’s possible to operate the Vizio V-Series 4K TV using voice commands, either through its voice-enabled remote or the SmartCast Mobile app. The 4K TV also seamlessly integrates with your smart home setup, which will allow you to use voice commands to access and control your other smart home devices.

