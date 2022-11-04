Is your home theater setup due for an upgrade? If your answer’s yes, you should check out Walmart’s TV deals, which currently include this massively popular offer for the 55-inch Vizio M7 Series 4K QLED TV. It’s yours for just $298 following a $130 discount to its sticker price of $428, for one of the retailer’s early Black Friday deals that you can’t miss. More than 1,000 shoppers have taken advantage of this bargain over the past 24 hours, so before stocks run out, you should hurry and finalize your purchase.

Why you should buy the Vizio M7 Series 4K QLED TV

Bring the theater into your living room like the best TVs in the market but without breaking the bank by going for the Vizio M7 Series 4K QLED TV. It features a 55-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution for breathtaking detail on the content that you watch, while its IQ Active Processor enables a 4K upscaling engine that converts HD videos to 4K quality. The TV features QLED display technology, which stands for Quantum Light-Emitting Diode, and uses tiny nanoparticles called quantum dots to super-charge brightness and color. When QLED and OLED TVs are compared, the advantages of QLED TVs include better brightness, larger sizes for the same price, longer lifespan, and no chance of screen burn-in.

Vizio is one of the best TV brands, with amazing picture quality at a reasonable price, and the Vizio M7 Series 4K QLED TV takes things further with Dynamic Motion Rate 120 and Clear Action 360, which reduce blur and deliver spectacular motion clarity. The QLED TV also comes with the ProGaming Engine, which optimizes settings for the best experience while playing video games, and it’s powered by Vizio’s SmartCast platform, which grants access to all the popular streaming services while also enabling seamless integration with smart home systems like Apple Home and support for voice assistants like Google Assistant.

With today’s QLED TV deals, you can breathe new life into your living room for much cheaper than you think. Walmart’s $130 discount for the 55-inch Vizio M7 Series 4K QLED TV, which lowers its price to just $298 from its original price of $428, is one of these unbelievable offers that has received a strong response from shoppers. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left if you want to take advantage of this offer though, so before it disappears, click that Buy Now button to secure your own Vizio M7 Series 4K QLED TV.

