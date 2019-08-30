Walmart marks down this Vizio 65-inch M-Series 4K TV by $300 for Labor Day

Getting a good plus-size 4K TV doesn’t have to cost you an arm and leg. We’ve seen loads of discounted brand-name 4K TVs popping up, and with the Labor Day weekend sale approaching, the deals just keep on coming. Walmart is slashing prices of numerous TV sets right now, including the Vizio 65-inch M-Series Quantum 4K TV (2019 model). You can now get this big screen for only $698 instead of $998. On top of this $300 discount is the chance to spread the sale price over a 12-month period which totals to a healthier $69 per month.

Vizio has a solid reputation for its lineup of decent 4K TVs that won’t break the bank. The well-established M-Series is a great testament to that, offering an impressive set of specs and features not often seen on “budget” TVs.

Watch your entertainment as it is meant to be seen with this Quantum 4K TV. Equipped with the Dolby Vision HDR (a superior HDR standard for 4K video), this unit is capable of displaying a wider range of colors and details and has support for HDR10 and HLG content. It also carries a Quantum Dot technology which produces up to 80% more color than a standard 4K HDR TV, a powerful Active Full Array backlight for deeper blacks and brighter whites, and the Clear Action 360 for superior motion clarity and minimal blur in fast-moving scenes. Complementing all these picture-quality features is the DTS Studio Sound II, which produces a virtual surround sound from the TV’s built-in speakers.

The M-Series comes with access to WatchFree, a free streaming service that’s home to more than 150 live channels. This allows you to find and stream content with ease, from TV shows and movies to news and lifestyle. It’s also built with the SmartCast 3.0 for further content options, including Netflix and Hulu.

Controlling the device is a breeze. Aside from the included remote, the TV also boasts support for popular smart home voice ecosystems such as Google Assistant and Siri, making controls and searches more convenient than ever. Wireless mirroring of content from your phone directly to the big screen is also available, all thanks to its AirPlay compatibility and built-in Chromecast.

Enjoy your entertainment in a monstrous 4K picture under $1,000 with the Vizio 65-inch M-Series Quantum 4K TV (2019 model). It received an impressive score of 4.6 out of 5 stars on Walmart reviews, with customers noting that it’s a great TV with high functionality and outstanding features. Order it today on Walmart at a discounted price of $698.

