Hurry — this 65-inch QLED TV is only $550 at Best Buy today

If you’ve been keeping an eye out for one of the best TV deals around, we’ve seen an amazing deal on a 65-inch QLED TV. Right now, you can buy the Vizio 65-inch Class M6 Series QLED 4K TV for just $550 at Best Buy, saving you $130 on the usual price. Easily one of the most appealing QLED TV deals going on at the moment, it’s a great way of embracing the latest technology for less. You’ll need to be quick though. We can’t see it sticking around for long at this price with no sign of how long the deal will last and the likelihood that stock is limited. Buy it now so you don’t miss out.

Coming from one of the best TV brands around at the moment, the Vizio 65-inch Class M6 Series QLED 4K TV is a pretty sweet deal. If you’ve been reading up on QLED technology, you’ll know that it’s a great upgrade from traditional LED design thanks to its panel adding a layer of quantum dots to a TV’s LED Backlight so your TV can display more colors with greater accuracy and brightness. When it comes to the Vizio 65-inch Class M6 Series QLED 4K TV, it looks fantastic.

Besides QLED technology and 4K resolution meaning you get over 8 million pixels to gaze at, it also has Dolby Vision HDR support. That means even better brightness, contrast, and color than before with the TV also supporting HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG. With evenly distributed LEDs courtesy of QLED, you get superior light uniformity and picture performance at all times. A smart IQ Active processor offers up superior picture processing and a great 4K upscaling engine for all your HD entertainment. Other features include Dynamic Motion Rate 120 for improved motion clarity, and a V-Gaming Engine that automatically optimizes the picture when gaming.

With extensive smart features to ensure you can watch plenty of content from streaming services, the Vizio 65-inch Class M6 Series QLED 4K TV is the ideal 4K TV for your living room. Normally priced at $680, it’s down to just $550 at Best Buy right now. Available at this price for a strictly limited time, you won’t want to miss out. Buy it now and embrace superior 4K technology.

