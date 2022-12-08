 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Get this 75-inch QLED TV for $700 with delivery by December 16

Jennifer Allen
By
Vizio 2023 M-series TV hanging on a wall.

One of the best TV deals around is perfectly timed to ensure you get a new QLED TV before Christmas. Over at Walmart, you can buy the Vizio 75-inch Class M7 Series QLED TV for $698 saving you a huge $300 off the usual price of $998. A fantastic deal for anyone that wants great picture quality and a large display without spending more, this is easily one of the best QLED TV deals around right now. Here’s why you need it in your life.

Why you should buy the Vizio 75-inch Class M7 Series QLED TV

QLED technology is a fantastic upgrade to conventional 4K TV viewing. It adds a layer of quantum dots to a TV’s LED backlight so that it can display more colors with greater accuracy and incredible brightness compared to a regular 4K TV. With the Vizio 75-inch Class M7 Series QLED TV, you get a best-in-class active full array backlight with over a billion colors to form a true-to-life picture with a phenomenal color spectrum.

Richer contrast, brighter highlights, and fantastic color are all the result. Alongside that, Dolby Vision Bright Mode provides you with even more lifelike accuracy and black detail, with support for HDR10 and HLG formats. With up to 32 local dimming zones, it can intelligently adjust so you get a great picture every time.

Related

Rivaling some of the best QLED TVs as well as the best TVs overall, the Vizio 75-inch Class M7 Series QLED TV is packed with features. It has a lightning-fast IQ Active processor that can upscale content instantly. There’s also intelligent pixel-level brightness adjustment as needed. Dynamic Motion Rate 120 and Clear Action 360 provides you with state-of-the-art blur reduction and better motion clarity. Gamers also benefit from a dedicated mode so they can enjoy variable refresh rates along with Dolby Vision Auto Gaming, HGiG, and the M-Series’s lowest input lag, along with four HDMI 2.1 ports for the latest consoles. Streaming fans also gain great smart TV functionality along with voice remote controls.

Normally priced at $998, the Vizio 75-inch Class M7 Series QLED TV is down to $698 for a limited time only at Walmart. A huge saving of $300, this is a great time to upgrade to a feature-packed QLED TV for less. Huge yet looking gorgeous, it’s hard to fault at this price. Buy it now before you miss out.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Get this 15-inch laptop with a year of Microsoft 365 for $199
gateway 14 1 inch ultra slim notebook laptop deal walmart november 2022 lifestyle portable
Today’s best deals: TVs, laptops, iPads, robot vacuums and more
memorial day sales you can shop now 2020 early
Perfect for a bedroom or kitchen, this 24-inch Roku TV is under $100
The onn. 70-inch 4K Roku TV hangs on the wall as part of a home theater arrangement.
There’s a big sale happening at Best Buy — here are the best deals
Best Buy Prime Day graphic with a screen from bestbuy.com.
1-day flash sale drops the price of this 70-inch TV to $400
A Hisense 70-inch Class A6G 4K TV on a white media console. Sunlight and shadows are cast across the living room.
This 38-inch curved Alienware monitor is $450 off (51% claimed)
alienware legend design aurora r9 desktop monitor2
Save up to $350 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.
Japan vs Croatia live stream: watch the game for free
The FIFA World Cup trophy held aloft by a group of hands.
Watch the World Cup (including the final) for $20 with this deal
United States in the World Cup app.
Get this Lenovo gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 Ti for $550 today
lenovo ideapad 1i deal walmart cyber monday 2022 3i
Get this 50-inch Vizio 4K TV with Disney+, Netflix built in for $298
Vizio V Series
Morocco vs Spain live stream: watch the game for free
The FIFA World Cup trophy held aloft by a group of hands.
HP’s popular Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop is $350 off right now
HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Windows 11 laptop for Cyber Monday product image.