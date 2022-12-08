One of the best TV deals around is perfectly timed to ensure you get a new QLED TV before Christmas. Over at Walmart, you can buy the Vizio 75-inch Class M7 Series QLED TV for $698 saving you a huge $300 off the usual price of $998. A fantastic deal for anyone that wants great picture quality and a large display without spending more, this is easily one of the best QLED TV deals around right now. Here’s why you need it in your life.

Why you should buy the Vizio 75-inch Class M7 Series QLED TV

QLED technology is a fantastic upgrade to conventional 4K TV viewing. It adds a layer of quantum dots to a TV’s LED backlight so that it can display more colors with greater accuracy and incredible brightness compared to a regular 4K TV. With the Vizio 75-inch Class M7 Series QLED TV, you get a best-in-class active full array backlight with over a billion colors to form a true-to-life picture with a phenomenal color spectrum.

Richer contrast, brighter highlights, and fantastic color are all the result. Alongside that, Dolby Vision Bright Mode provides you with even more lifelike accuracy and black detail, with support for HDR10 and HLG formats. With up to 32 local dimming zones, it can intelligently adjust so you get a great picture every time.

Rivaling some of the best QLED TVs as well as the best TVs overall, the Vizio 75-inch Class M7 Series QLED TV is packed with features. It has a lightning-fast IQ Active processor that can upscale content instantly. There’s also intelligent pixel-level brightness adjustment as needed. Dynamic Motion Rate 120 and Clear Action 360 provides you with state-of-the-art blur reduction and better motion clarity. Gamers also benefit from a dedicated mode so they can enjoy variable refresh rates along with Dolby Vision Auto Gaming, HGiG, and the M-Series’s lowest input lag, along with four HDMI 2.1 ports for the latest consoles. Streaming fans also gain great smart TV functionality along with voice remote controls.

Normally priced at $998, the Vizio 75-inch Class M7 Series QLED TV is down to $698 for a limited time only at Walmart. A huge saving of $300, this is a great time to upgrade to a feature-packed QLED TV for less. Huge yet looking gorgeous, it’s hard to fault at this price. Buy it now before you miss out.

