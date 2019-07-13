Share

Ultra HD TVs are better and cheaper than ever, and if you haven’t made to jump to 4K from your old 1080p set (or if you’re really behind the times with a regular old 720p HDTV), there has never been a better time. When it comes to budget-friendly 4K TVs, the two brands we most recommend are TCL and Vizio, and the excellent Vizio D-Series UHDTVs are on sale right now in all sizes from Walmart for super cheap. You can also take a look at the best pre-Prime Day deals.

In our roundup of the best 4K TVs you can get for less than $500, our review team named the Vizio D-Series as the top pick for watching movies at home thanks to its great suite of features (including smart connectivity) and the amount of value it provides. You’re not likely to find a big-screen set for cheaper, making these TVs a boon for budget-conscious cinephiles.

The Vizio D-Series might not boast the same bleeding-edge display technologies as the latest OLED and QLED 4K TVs, but they’re also a fraction of the price. What they do offer though, aside from the Ultra HD resolution and smart connectivity (probably the main reasons you’re shopping for one of these televisions), is a nice set of features like a Spatial Scaling Engine which upscales your old HD and Full HD content into 4K. It won’t look quite as good as true UHD, naturally, but it will smooth out the picture a good deal so it doesn’t look like a pixelated, jagged mess.

Another great feature of the D-Series is its 120Hz refresh rate, which will minimize or eliminate things like lag and screen-tearing during fast-paced scenes. The Vizio D-Series TVs also all come loaded with Google Chromecast built right in. This lets you stream your favorite content from services like Netflix, Hulu, and more via your home Wi-Fi network.

The Vizio D-Series 4K TV is available in five different sizes ranging from 43 to 70 inches (measured diagonally), and they’re all on sale at Walmart right now. Whether you want a smaller television for a bedroom or kid’s playroom or you want a big-screen set for a family room or a wider home theater setup, these deals offer something for everyone — at prices that are well below the competition:

Vizio D43-F1 43-inch 4K TV : $249 ($118 off)

$249 ($118 off) Vizio D50x-G9 50-inch 4K TV : $279 ($149 off)

$279 ($149 off) Vizio D55x-G1 55-inch 4K TV : $320 ($158 off)

$320 ($158 off) Vizio D65x-G4 65-inch 4K TV : $450 ($248 off)

$450 ($248 off) Vizio D70-F3 70-inch 4K TV : $758 ($40 off)

