Digital Trends
Deals

These Vizio D-Series TVs are the best deals going on 4K televisions right now

Lucas Coll
By
Vizio D-Series

Ultra HD TVs are better and cheaper than ever, and if you haven’t made to jump to 4K from your old 1080p set (or if you’re really behind the times with a regular old 720p HDTV), there has never been a better time. When it comes to budget-friendly 4K TVs, the two brands we most recommend are TCL and Vizio, and the excellent Vizio D-Series UHDTVs are on sale right now in all sizes from Walmart for super cheap. You can also take a look at the best pre-Prime Day deals.

In our roundup of the best 4K TVs you can get for less than $500, our review team named the Vizio D-Series as the top pick for watching movies at home thanks to its great suite of features (including smart connectivity) and the amount of value it provides. You’re not likely to find a big-screen set for cheaper, making these TVs a boon for budget-conscious cinephiles.

The Vizio D-Series might not boast the same bleeding-edge display technologies as the latest OLED and QLED 4K TVs, but they’re also a fraction of the price. What they do offer though, aside from the Ultra HD resolution and smart connectivity (probably the main reasons you’re shopping for one of these televisions), is a nice set of features like a Spatial Scaling Engine which upscales your old HD and Full HD content into 4K. It won’t look quite as good as true UHD, naturally, but it will smooth out the picture a good deal so it doesn’t look like a pixelated, jagged mess.

Another great feature of the D-Series is its 120Hz refresh rate, which will minimize or eliminate things like lag and screen-tearing during fast-paced scenes. The Vizio D-Series TVs also all come loaded with Google Chromecast built right in. This lets you stream your favorite content from services like Netflix, Hulu, and more via your home Wi-Fi network.

The Vizio D-Series 4K TV is available in five different sizes ranging from 43 to 70 inches (measured diagonally), and they’re all on sale at Walmart right now. Whether you want a smaller television for a bedroom or kid’s playroom or you want a big-screen set for a family room or a wider home theater setup, these deals offer something for everyone — at prices that are well below the competition:

  • Vizio D43-F1 43-inch 4K TV: $249 ($118 off)
  • Vizio D50x-G9 50-inch 4K TV: $279 ($149 off)
  • Vizio D55x-G1 55-inch 4K TV: $320 ($158 off)
  • Vizio D65x-G4 65-inch 4K TV: $450 ($248 off)
  • Vizio D70-F3 70-inch 4K TV: $758 ($40 off)

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech deals, Prime Day deals, and much more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best Amazon Prime Day deals today and a preview of July 15 start date
samsung galaxy a20 a50 a70 us release news
Deals

Amazon Drops prices on Samsung Galaxy smartphones before Prime Day

The Samsung Galaxy A series is a sub-flagship range of smartphones that sits right below the prestigious S series. Get both quality design and performance as the A10 and A20 had their prices slashed on Amazon by up to 23%.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
garmin dash cam 55 001
Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2019 deal dishes 15% discount on the Garmin Dash Cam 55

Amazon Prime Day 2019 promises great discounts on lots of items. Aside from the usual gadgets and appliances, deals for the Garmin Dash Cam 55 and other automotive tech products are also popping up.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
amazon echo alexa device bundle deals 2nd gen and dot 3rd 1500x1000
Deals

Early Prime Day deals: AirPods, 4K TVs, Instant Pot, and Xbox One discounts

Prime Day 2019 is coming fast and great early deals pop up every day. We've been tracking the hottest categories including smart home devices, 4K TVs, laptops, and headphones pulling out the best deals.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Best Prime Day TV Deals
Deals

Best Prime Day 4K TV deals: Samsung, Vizio, and LG early discounts

You don't have to wait until Black Friday to score a fantastic deal on a 4K TV ⁠— Amazon's Prime Day is right around the corner, and with it we're expecting to see discounts on televisions from the likes of Samsung and Vizio.
Posted By Josh Levenson
canon eos rebel t6 dslr camera with 18 55mm and 75 300mm lenses printer kit
Deals

The Canon EOS Rebel T6 two-lens kit gets $300 off ahead of Prime Day

If you’re looking for an entry-level camera, the Canon EOS Rebel T6 is a good choice. Amazon is offering the camera in a two-lens bundle at the price of $428. The kit normally retails for $726. You get to save $300.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
Vizio P Series P65 F1
Deals

Walmart drops a huge $650 price cut on the Vizio 75-inch 4K Smart TV

Now is your chance to get the VIZIO 75-inch P-Series 4K HDR Smart TV on sale today. Enjoy a whopping $650 discount on the item as Walmart slashes it down to a remarkable price of $1,648 from its original price of $2,298.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
samsung hw n650 gaming soundbar feature
Deals

Amazon slashes $160 off this Samsung Soundbar with pre-Prime Day sale

Looking for a soundbar for your Smart TV. The Samsung HW-N650 Panoramic Soundbar is discounted with an awesome $160 off on Amazon. Now you can get it for a stunning price of only $340 rather than the original $500.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
Samsung 2019 Q90
Deals

The best 4K TV deals for July 2019: Samsung, LG, and Vizio

A good 4K smart TV is the only way to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. If you're looking to take your home entertainment to the next level, then we've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
samsung fast charge wireless charging stand amazon prime day deal qi certified
Deals

Amazon cuts 33% off the Samsung Qi-Certified Fast Charge Wireless Charging Stand

Upgrade to a more current smartphone during Prime Day 2019 and complete your shopping experience by also buying the Samsung Qi-Certified Fast Charge Wireless Charging Stand for $40 on Amazon.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
bo e8 earbuds amazon price cut prime day b o
Deals

The Bang and Olufsen Beoplay E8 Earbuds get a 30% pre-Prime Day price cut

The Bang and Olufsen Beoplay E8 Truly Wireless Earbuds are currently on sale for $210 on Amazon. Normally priced at $299, the 30% price cut gives a good ring to cord-free convenience.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
ihome smart vanity mirror on sale from walmart prime day 7 x 9 reflect icvbt2 adjustable
Deals

The iHome smart vanity mirror’s price nosedives on Walmart this Prime Day

To compete with Amazon, Walmart will also drop prices on thousands of products this Prime Day, including the iHome Adjustable Vanity Mirror. Originally $180, Walmart has cut its price to just $77.
Posted By Francis Allanson
shark rotator lift away vacuum cleaner amazon deal pre prime day professional upright
Deals

Amazon cuts 42% off the Shark Rotator Lift-Away Vacuum ahead of Prime Day

Right now, the Shark Lift-Away Upright Vacuum is included in Amazon’s early Prime Day deals and is being sold for only $173. That’s an unbelievable 42% off from its normal retail price of $299.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
walmart offers deals for norton this prime day 360 premium
Deals

Walmart is offering up to 50% off Norton antivirus software this Prime Day

Amazon may have created Prime Day, but that doesn't mean Walmart is content to sit on the sidelines. The retail giant is dropping prices on thousands of products, including several from antivirus software company Norton.
Posted By Francis Allanson
best amazon prime day deals 2019
Deals

Best Prime Day deals: Echo, 4K TV, and Apple discounts are already here

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is going to be on July 15 and July 16. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what this massive 2-day event will entail.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen