We love hunting for the best Prime Day deals every year, especially when it comes to products that we’re passionate about, like the best soundbars. And boy have we got a doozie for you. The Vizio Elevate soundbar, which we reviewed earlier this year, normally sells for $1,000. At that price, it’s a great buy. But at today’s Prime Day price of just $680, it’s as close to a no-brainer as we have yet to see. New models rarely get discounted like this, so a 32% savings is just too good to pass up.

What makes the Vizio Elevate such a good soundbar is its ability to convincingly render Dolby Atmos content. Dolby Atmos is an amazing surround sound format, but many Atmos-capable soundbars struggle to give the magical “height” sound effects the presence they need to be appreciated. Not so with the Elevate. Thanks to its ingenious rotating side speakers, the front soundbar can bounce sound off your ceiling and reflect it back at your listening position.

It also comes with its own set of surround speakers and these small units have their own set of up-firing drivers to complete the full 5.1.4 channel experience. The Elevate works with Dolby Atmos as the name suggests, but it can also render DTS:X, which is less commonly supported and handy for folks with a Blu-ray collection that uses this competing object-based format.

The sound is spectacular, the deep bass will thrill you. “It has a very open sound to it that’s extremely dynamic as well,” our reviewer noted, “so when things get explosive, they’re really explosive, and when things are more delicate and quiet, you hear all of the nuance.”

There are a lot of Dolby Atmos-capable soundbars right now, including the Sonos Arc, Vizio M-Series, LG SN11RG, and the very expensive Sennheiser Ambeo, but right now, for this incredible limited-time offer, the Elevate stands heads and shoulders above them all.

OK, so maybe the Vizio Elevate, even at this incredible price, is more soundbar than you’re looking for. No problem — there are tons of other great soundbar Prime Day deals and you should definitely check them out before making your decision. Just don’t wait too long — there isn’t much time (or inventory) left.

