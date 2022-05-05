This 70-inch QLED TV is $650 at Best Buy today — but hurry!

Getting a big-screen 4K TV completely changes your viewing experience. You’ll get all of the immersion and quality of a movie theater from the convenience of your living room. However, 4K TVs can be expensive, so we’re always on the hunt for the best 4K TV deals around — like this offer at Best Buy. You can get this 70-inch Vizio M6 4K Smart TV with next-generation Quantum Color for only $650, down from the regular price of $700. That’s easily one of the most affordable QLED TV deals you’ll find anywhere. Keep reading to discover why this is a must-have offer if you’re looking for a 4K TV.

This Vizio M6 4K Smart TV has all of the features of the best QLED TVs on the market without a prohibitive price tag. Thanks to the UHD resolution, the 70-inch panel is stunning, with fantastic detail and excellent clarity. In addition, the IQ Active Processor under the hood automatically upscales lower-resolution content to 4K, a feature that works shockingly well because of Vizio’s picture-processing technology. It’s also a QLED Quantum Color display, a panel technology that provides an incredible range of colors on display. That means images are vibrant, punchy, and full of life, whether you’re watching the latest blockbusters or viewing family-friendly videos with your kids.

It’s also certified for a wide variety of HDR standards, including Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and HDR10+. This lets you experience movies and TV shows in exactly the way the filmmakers intended, giving you the full range of colors, contrast, and dynamic range right from your home. The Vizio M6 is no slouch as a smart TV either. It can launch all the major streaming services right out of the box, including Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and Disney+. You also get Chromecast and Apple AirPlay 2 built-in, so you can easily project content from any mobile phone, tablet, or computer. You also get full voice control support, with integration support for smart home systems like Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa.

The Vizio 70-inch M6 4K Smart TV will give you a premium viewing experience at a surprisingly affordable price. You can pick up this TV at Best Buy for just $650, a $50 discount on the regular price of $700. This deal won’t last long, so hit the Buy Now button below as soon as possible!

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations