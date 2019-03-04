Digital Trends
Walmart chops prices on Samsung 4K Smart TVs by up to $1,400

Jacob Kienlen
TVs are getting better and better every year. With new LG, Vizio, and Samsung 4K TVs flooding the market, finding an affordable name-brand television is easier than ever. So if you’ve been living your life in 1080p and are finally feeling ready to finally upgrade to 4K, Walmart has some pretty solid savings available right now. With discounts up to $1,400 on Samsung smart TVs, you can find a solid deal on just about every size.

Samsung offers a wide variety of televisions, so choosing the best TV for you really comes down to what you’re looking for. If you’re a gamer, you might be interested in a 4K UHD curved TV or something with a really high refresh rate. And if all you want is glorious picture, you’ll like want to indulge yourself with the more expensive 65-inch QLED smart TV. Whatever your preference, we’ve gathered a few of the best Samsung 4K TV deals going on at Walmart right now to help you out.

Samsung 55-inch Curved 4K Smart TV — $548

walmart 4k tv deals from samsung curved

While some people very much prefer a flat-screen TV over a curved one, the main purpose of the design is to provide a more immersive experience. This is particularly great for console gamers who sit closer to the screen or PC gamers who prefer to use a TV as their 4K monitor. With a 120Hz refresh rate, you shouldn’t notice too much tearing. It also comes with 3 HDMI inputs, 2 USB ports, and built-in WiFi, so you shouldn’t have any trouble connecting to it.

Normally priced at $1,000 at Walmart, this Samsung 55-inch 4K TV is on sale for just $548. That’s a solid $452 in savings that you won’t find on Amazon.

Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart TV — $998

walmart 4k tv deals from samsung 55

Though curved TVs are a solid choice for gaming, this premium UHD TV is a bit more of an upgrade. With an effective refresh rate of 240Hz, 4 HDMI ports, built-in WiFi, and Bluetooth connectivity, this 65-inch smart television is packed full of useful features. The beautiful 4K picture it provides is enhanced by HDR Plus and Dynamic Crystal Color. It also comes with Bixby Voice, allowing you to interact with it directly.

Normally priced at $2,000 at Walmart, this premium Samsung UHD TV is on sale for just $998 right now. With a total savings of $1,002, it’s a pretty solid deal.

Samsung 65-inch 4K QLED TV — $1,298

4k tv deals - Samsung QLED

With so many different types of TVs out there, it can be hard to know which one is right for you. QLED, OLED, and XLED, and LED are all likely terms you’ve heard, but what exactly is the difference between them? We won’t go too far into the details, but the main difference between LED and QLED is just advanced performance. QLED refers to an LED TV that uses quantum dots to enhance its performance — which is what this TV utilizes. Beyond that, this Samsung smart TV comes with 4 HMI inputs, 2 USB ports, smart functionality, built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, and a solid 240Hz refresh rate.

Normally priced at $2,700, this 4K QLED TV is down to just $1,298 at Walmart. Though it’s a bit more expensive than the other options featured above, you get what you pay for — which is a higher-quality picture in this case.

