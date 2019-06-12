Share

If you are looking for a 4K-quality TV on a budget, you can’t go wrong with the Samsung 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV (NU6900). This smart TV model is currently being offered on Walmart for $398, a substantial drop from its original price of $528. Walmart also has a great deal on a 65-inch Samsung 4K TV and a 55-inch Vizio 4K TV.

The Samsung 4K Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV is a decent 4K television for binge-watching your favorite shows. It has a better response time than its premium model successor, the NU7100, and performs well, thanks to fast-moving graphics that render smoother images with less blur.

This smart TV flaunts a modern 6-cm-thick body that’s perfect for wall mounting. It is designed with various ports and connectivity options, including one USB port, one Digital Optical Audio Out, one tuner (cable/ant) port, one Ethernet port, and one IR In port. The Samsung NU6900 only has 2 HDMI ports, so connecting more devices will require an additional HDMI switch.

The NU6900’s picture display upscales lower-quality content into 4K format via a powerful UHD engine. It converts low-resolution content into a quality picture for an amazing viewing experience. It also has one of the highest native contrast ratios in Samsung’s line of 4K televisions, providing you with clear and crisp Ultra HD picture.

This Smart TV comes equipped with built-in Wi-Fi connectivity that enables access to multiple apps such as Hulu, Netflix, and YouTube. You can also enjoy games without the need for an additional device through its own Steam Link app. The HDR feature lets you experience a range of smooth colors, exposing a wider spectrum of realistic pictures for dynamic gaming graphics.

If you are a pro gamer, this TV may not be for you. Though it has the capability to stream games, the input lag is slower compared to other smart TVs. The same goes for people looking for a stunning HDR experience. The pictures are excellent, but not good enough to convey a more cinematic viewing experience. Its remote is basic and doesn’t have shortcut buttons, but is still useful for searching contents.

Despite a few drawbacks, the Samsung 4K Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV is a total bargain considering its all-in smart TV functionalities. Get yours now on Walmart for only $398.

