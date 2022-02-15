Walmart is having a SECRET SALE on gaming laptops right now

Gaming laptops are great if you need a mobile solution for your gaming needs, and if you’ve been looking to pick one up, you’re in luck! Walmart is having a secret sale on various gaming laptops for as low as $799 and as high as $1,200, although if none of those fit your needs, check out our general gaming laptop deals.

Gateway 15.6-inch Creator Notebook – $799, was $1,099

If you grew up in the ’90s and early 2000s, you’re probably aware of Gateway and maybe a bit surprised to find it on the list. Well, the truth is the Creator Notebook is pretty powerful, coming in with an RTX 3050 and an 11th-gen Intel i5-11400H, a pretty nice pairing that should be able to handle quite a few games. It also comes with 16GBs of RAM and a 512GB SSD, surprisingly good sizes for an $800 laptop. Even more so, it has spatial audio and even comes with a one-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass, so it’s quite a steal.

ASUS TUF Gaming Notebook – $935, was $1,099

If you’re looking for something with a bigger screen, this Asus TUF Gaming Notebook should do the trick. With an expanded 17.3-inch screen, the Asus TUF comes with a slightly more powerful RTX 3050Ti, which will come in handy when running the 144Hz refresh rate the screen can handle. As for the other specs, the CPU is an 11th gen Intel i5-11260H, so pretty good, and you also get 8GBs of RAM and 512GBs of internal storage. Even though the RAM is a bit on the lower end, it’s still a pretty great deal all around for just $935.

Asus ROG Strix G15 – $999, was $1,199

The Asus ROG Strix G15 has quite a bit in common with the Asus TUF, with its RTX 3050 Ti graphics card and whopping 300Hz refresh rate, although granted the screen is only 15.6-inch. The main difference, of course, is the inclusion of the AMD Ryzen 7 4800H rather than an Intel CPU, and it’s a pretty good exchange, all things told. RAM is 16GBs, and storage is 512GBs, so also still a pretty good deal even though it’s a smaller screen.

MSI GF65 Thin Gaming Notebook – $1,199, was $1,499

The last laptop on the chopping block has the most powerful GPU of the lot, and RTX 3060, which you could probably pair with an additional monitor from our gaming monitor deals. The CPU is slightly better with an 11th gen Intel i7-10750H, while the RAM is a bit lower at 8GBs, and 512GBs of storage to work with.

Of course, if none of the laptops here quite fit the bill, then maybe a gaming desktop from our gaming desktop deals will work better for you.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations