Labor Day had some great sales on Vizio 4K televisions at Walmart, with some substantial discounts. The retailer’s not done cutting prices: Select 4K TVs have fallen in price yet again, in some cases by up to another $50. The new price cuts put two reliable mid-to-large size budget televisions at prices that even Amazon can’t beat.

The new price cuts affect two TVs we’ve covered in the past: Vizio’s D50X-G9 50-inch 2018 model, and the V705-G3 70-inch 2019 model. With the D50X-G9, Walmart is one of the few retailers to have it in stock — so once it’s gone, it’s gone.

Vizio D-Series 50-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV (D50X-G9) — $260 (40% off)

We’ve been watching the price of the the Vizio D50X-G9 50-inch 4K UHD smart TV fall for a while now. In early August, it was $290, and Labor Day sales knocked it down another $10 to $280. It now appears Walmart’s making a concerted effort to clear its stock of these 2018 TVs (Amazon already has), marking it down another $20 to $260. At this price, these TV’s shouldn’t last very long: Amazon was selling these for $19 more when they sold out.

The D50X-G9 while on the low end of Vizio’s line, still has an impressive feature set. Its full array backlight makes it brighter than most budget TVs, and high-dynamic range (HDR), voice control functions, and smart TV apps with Chromecast support round are all included. This set is perfect for a master bedroom or den, but we wouldn’t make it your primary TV.

Vizio V-Series 70-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV (V705-G3) (2019 Model) — $698 (30% off)

For better picture quality and a set worthy of being your primary television in your house, step up to the Vizio V-Series 70-inch 4K smart LED TV. The picture quality is noticeably better with much better blacks, and at 70 inches, this is one of the cheapest TVs recommend as a candidate for your primary TV.

Vizio’s smart TV platform is included, along with both Chromecast and Apple AirPlay support. Dolby Vision HDR gives this TV improved picture quality and contrast, while DTS Studio Sound II built-in speakers produce decent sound for a thin TV.

