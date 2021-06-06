Why IPVanish should be your VPN of choice in 2021

If you regularly use the internet for everything possible (and who doesn’t?), it’s vital that you use a VPN to keep your data, browsing activities, and everything else you do online secure. We’ve extensively looked at the best VPNs out there and we’re confident that IPVanish should be your VPN of choice right now. With some fantastic security features at a similarly fantastic price, along with add-ons such as the ability to enjoy secure storage, too, it’s a great one-stop shop for all your online browsing needs. Let’s dive into what makes it such an essential purchase.

The best VPN needs to be incredibly secure, and IPVanish has that covered. With 256-bit AES encryption, you can’t get better security, meaning you can be safe in the knowledge that no one is going to be able to see what you’re up to. Alongside that, IPVanish never tracks your connection or keeps any kind of traffic logs, so it’s as if you’re invisible when you’re browsing online through the service. That’s fantastic news if you’re looking to browse censored websites or apps, or you simply don’t want to feel like you’re being watched. IPVanish offers over 1,600 high-speed servers across more than 75 locations around the world so you’re guaranteed a speedy connection while you browse securely, too. The VPN consistently rates highly in many industry speed tests, outpacing its competition consistently. Even better, IPVanish doesn’t just stop at the essential features, but offers plenty of additional advantages as well.

No device limit, secure storage, and so much more

These added features include the fact there’s no device limit. While many VPNs restrict you to using only a few simultaneous connections — something that’s rarely practical when you own multiple devices — IPVanish has removed all limits. You can use it simultaneously with as many different devices as you need, meaning you’re always in control. There are apps for all the major platforms, too, including Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android, so you won’t have to worry about any incompatibility issues. In the unlikely event you do run into a problem, 24/7 customer support means you can get back on track in no time.

Besides being a fantastic VPN service, IPVanish also offers a secure storage bundle. This service offers online backups, ransomware protection, multi-folder syncing, file sharing controls, and the ability to wipe devices remotely. It’s an ideal accompaniment to a well rounded VPN, ensuring you can feel even safer online.

Whether you need a VPN to avoid data caps by your ISP, you’re looking to browse websites anonymously, or you simply want to feel more secure when using public Wi-Fi hotspots, IPVanish has you covered with some great functionality. You get to enjoy the internet at the speeds you’re used to with an added layer of security, all at a great price. Right now, you can save up to $89 per year if you sign up to the VPN+Storage plan working out at just $2.92 per month. Alternatively, the VPN alone is the equivalent of just $2.62 per month. There’s never been a better time to sign up to IPVanish.

