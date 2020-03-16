Working from home has a lot of advantages but if you’re not set up with the right equipment it can be difficult to get any work done. There might be any number of reasons why you work from home; you might be a freelancer, a student taking online classes, an entrepreneur starting a business, or you just find the need (or opportunity) to telecommute from time to time. And if you’re practicing social distancing and are able to work from home during the coronavirus pandemic, staying indoors is the best option.

However, if you’re not a work-from-home pro and working from home is a new adjustment, it can be daunting. If you’re looking for some tips to master working from home, we’ve rounded up some products worth buying. And we’re updating our home office deals page with the latest discounts for your home office needs.

Tips to Working From Home:

You’ve probably heard a lot of different work-from-home tips, starting with getting dressed and out of your pajamas. It’s not so much that you can’t be comfortable at work (loungewear is great), it’s the act of changing that signals starting your day and being consistent in your routine. Here are some other great tips you can try to help you achieve a productive and comfortable work-from-home experience.

Have a morning routine.

Kick off your day with a solid breakfast and some reading and exercise to wake yourself up.

Designate a specific workspace and only work there, even if it’s just a corner.

Keep your designated area free of clutter and distractions.

Take a lunch break and take smaller breaks in between, even if it’s just for some tea or to hug your pup.

Prep your lunch beforehand so you’re not tempted to spend to much time in the kitchen.

Have a start and end time. If you end your day at 5 p.m. at the office, start wrapping up calls and meetings at 4:30 p.m. and stop working by 6 p.m. at the latest.

Set times for checking email and social media.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed take on tasks in small chunks.

Try to get outside for fresh air during your breaks.

Manage expectations to help prioritize what needs to get done on a given day.

Block off time in your calendar to go heads down and get work done.

What You Need

Working from home means you’ll have to become your own IT person. Depending on the type of tech you have available in your home, make sure you’re set up with the right gear. That can mean noise-canceling headphones, monitors, screens, chargers, adapters, and other office accessories. Here are some products for remote workers to make sure you’re not wasting time, you’re a little less distracted, and most importantly, you stay comfortable. A visually pleasing work station is also a huge plus.

Looking for more great stuff? Find more laptop deals, desktop deals, tablet deals, and more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations