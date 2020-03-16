  1. Deals

How to work from home: Benefits, tips, and what to shop for

Working from home has a lot of advantages but if you’re not set up with the right equipment it can be difficult to get any work done. There might be any number of reasons why you work from home; you might be a freelancer, a student taking online classes, an entrepreneur starting a business, or you just find the need (or opportunity) to telecommute from time to time. And if you’re practicing social distancing and are able to work from home during the coronavirus pandemic, staying indoors is the best option.

However, if you’re not a work-from-home pro and working from home is a new adjustment, it can be daunting. If you’re looking for some tips to master working from home, we’ve rounded up some products worth buying. And we’re updating our home office deals page with the latest discounts for your home office needs.

Tips to Working From Home:

You’ve probably heard a lot of different work-from-home tips, starting with getting dressed and out of your pajamas. It’s not so much that you can’t be comfortable at work (loungewear is great), it’s the act of changing that signals starting your day and being consistent in your routine. Here are some other great tips you can try to help you achieve a productive and comfortable work-from-home experience.

  • Have a morning routine.
  • Kick off your day with a solid breakfast and some reading and exercise to wake yourself up.
  • Designate a specific workspace and only work there, even if it’s just a corner.
  • Keep your designated area free of clutter and distractions.
  • Take a lunch break and take smaller breaks in between, even if it’s just for some tea or to hug your pup.
  • Prep your lunch beforehand so you’re not tempted to spend to much time in the kitchen.
  • Have a start and end time. If you end your day at 5 p.m. at the office, start wrapping up calls and meetings at 4:30 p.m. and stop working by 6 p.m. at the latest.
  • Set times for checking email and social media.
  • If you’re feeling overwhelmed take on tasks in small chunks.
  • Try to get outside for fresh air during your breaks.
  • Manage expectations to help prioritize what needs to get done on a given day.
  • Block off time in your calendar to go heads down and get work done.

What You Need

Working from home means you’ll have to become your own IT person. Depending on the type of tech you have available in your home, make sure you’re set up with the right gear. That can mean noise-canceling headphones, monitors, screens, chargers, adapters, and other office accessories. Here are some products for remote workers to make sure you’re not wasting time, you’re a little less distracted, and most importantly, you stay comfortable. A visually pleasing work station is also a huge plus.

Office Chair Mat for Wood Floor

$26
Expires soon
Add a gliding surface for your office chair and avoid scratches to your hard wood floor. This mat is able to withstand a lot of weight without denting.
Buy at Amazon

Anker Wireless Charger PowerWave Stand

$30
Expires soon
Reduce your wire and cable clutter with a standing wireless charger. This will keep your work desk clean while easily letting you see your notifications without picking up your phone.
Buy at Amazon
KEYBOARD FOR MAC

Apple Magic Keyboard 2

$89 $99
Expires soon
Work from a MacBook? Get the same typing experience without having to have the lid open with the Magic Keyboard — eliminating the need to crouch over a small screen while working from a monitor.
Buy at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

$279 $349
Expires soon
Popular noise-canceling headphones that are comfortable to wear and ideal for telecommuting and getting rid of distractions. They offer quality sound with Alexa integration and easy Bluetooth pairing.
Buy at Amazon

Vivo Stand Up Desk

$380
Expires soon
Sitting all day can lead to back pain. With this height adjustable desk you can customize it to your liking and stretch your legs. The ergonomic design is perfect for your work station.
Buy at Amazon
CHEAP VPN

NordVPN

As low as $3.49/month
Expires soon
NordVPN is one of the top VPNs on the market, using some of the toughest encryption across 5,000-plus worldwide servers. It also works with pretty much all operating systems and streaming devices.
Buy at NordVPN

Office Chair Mat for Carpet Floors

$50
Expires soon
This transparent thick chair mat is perfect for carpet floors. It won't sink on your carpet or leave indentations from your office chair.
Buy at Amazon
PERFECT FOR HOME OFFICES

Sony WH-1000XM3

$280 $350
Expires soon
You won't find a better blend of performance, features, and comfort -- even if your budget can take you to the Moon and back. Seriously, the Sony WH-1000XM3 is the best out there.
Buy at Amazon

Blue light glasses for women

$20
Expires soon
The harmful blue light from looking at your screen all day can cause eye strain and headaches. These glasses help block blue light and are stylish.
Buy at Amazon

Adaptive Sound Technologies White Noise Sound Machine

$39 $50
Expires soon
You might think of a white noise machine for sleeping but it's also great for blocking out unwanted noise, such as from a busy neighborhood. It can even help stop your dog barking at every noise.
Buy at Amazon
CHEAP WIRELESS MOUSE

Logitech M330 Silent Plus

$19 $30
Expires soon
One of the most used wireless mice in the world, the Logitech M330 does one thing one thing well: Follows your movement. Whether you're using Mac or PC, it doesn't get better than this.
Buy at Amazon
COLD COFFEE? NO THANKS

Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer

$9 $15
Expires soon
Don't let a strict deadlines result in a lifetime of cold coffee and tea. The Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer sits on your desk, keeping the mug atop nice and toasty. A must-have for all home offices, we think.
Buy at Amazon
LARGE MONITOR

27-inch Dell SE2717HR (Full HD) Monitor

$155 $200
Expires soon
Need a bit more screen real estate? Maybe something with enough room for four or more windows? You'll feel right at home with this sleek-looking 27-inch Dell SE2717HR Monitor.
Buy at Amazon

Ember Smart Mug

$100
Expires soon
Tend to forget about your tea or coffee? This temperature control mug will help keep it at the right temp via its smartphone app. It's easy to control and fast to charge for every day use.
Buy at Amazon

SimpleHouseware Desk Monitor Stand Riser with Organizer Drawer

$20
Expires soon
Looking for a desktop monitor stand that is multi-functional and takes up less space? This stand comes with a drawer underneath and four side pockets to hold and organize all your office supplies.
Buy at Amazon

Boyata Laptop Stand

$48
Expires soon
This adjustable laptop stand is great for MacBooks. Level higher or lower to meet your needs and avoid neck pain. The design is super sleek and can match just about anything.
Buy at Amazon

6-Outlet Power Strip (6-Foot Long)

$10
Expires soon
You might be adding a laptop charger, desktop charger, your phone and more to your work desk. This power strip is a great option because of its long cord length and super reasonable price.
Buy at Amazon

Looking for more great stuff? Find more laptop deals, desktop deals, tablet deals, and more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

