Target Black Friday deals are NOW ON — what to shop today

If you’ve been looking forward to the best Black Friday deals that will be offered this year, the wait is over because some retailers have already rolled out amazing discounts ahead of the shopping holiday. Target is one of these retailers with early Black Friday deals, including Black Friday headphone deals and Black Friday monitor deals, among many other product categories that are on sale.

Shop with confidence from Target because of the retailer’s Holiday Price Match Guarantee. If you buy anything from Target and then the product’s price goes lower, you can submit a proof of purchase and the retailer will match the price that you paid. The policy is valid until December 24, so what are you waiting for? Check out some of the Target Black Friday deals that you can shop right now.

JLab JBuds Air wireless earbuds — $40, was $50

The JBuds Air wireless earbuds by JLabs offer up to four hours of battery life on a single charge, with an additional 10 hours from the charging case. They come with IP55 sweat resistance, which means they’re great for workouts, and you’ll also get three sets of silicone gel tips to find the best fit for your ears. The JLabs JBuds Air wireless earbuds are available from Target for just $40, after a $10 discount to their original price of $50.

Facebook Portal Mini — $49, was $59

The Facebook Portal Mini is a smart display that features an 8-inch screen, which makes it compact enough to place in any corner of the house. You can use the device for video calling using your Messenger or WhatsApp account, listening to your playlists on music streaming apps, display photos from Facebook and Instagram, and more. You can buy the Facebook Portal Mini from Target at $10 off, which lowers its price to $49 from its original price of $59.

Ninja Professional Blender — $80, was $100

The Ninja Professional Blender is affordable, but it doesn’t sacrifice power. It comes with a 1,000-watt motor so that it can crush, blend, puree, and process any ingredient, and make any drink that you want. The blender comes with three speed settings, a pulse feature, and Ninja Extractor Blades that can easily slice through ice, seeds, and nuts. If you need it in your kitchen, you can buy the Ninja Professional Blender from Target for $80, down $20 from its original price of $100.

Beats Solo3 wireless headphones — $130, was $200

The Beats Solo3 are powered by Apple’s W1 chip, so the wireless headphones are very easy to set up with your iOS devices, but they’re still compatible with Android smartphones and tablets. Beats promises up to 40 hours of usage on a single charge while offering a comfortable fit with the adjustable cushioned ear cups. They’re discounted by $70 on Target right now, which brings the price of the Beats Solo3 to $130 from their original price of $200.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fryer — $170, was $200

The Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fryer is an 11-in-1 kitchen appliance that includes functions such as an air fryer, pressure cooker, steamer, and roaster. It comes with safety features like overheat protection and a safe-locking lid, and it’s easy to clean up as the inner pot and accessories are all dishwasher-safe. The price of the 8-quart Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fryer is down to $170 on Target, after a $30 discount to its original price of $200.

HP 27ec computer monitor — $180, was $220

Upgrade your computer monitor to the HP 27ec, which features a 27-inch screen with Full HD resolution, plus an eye-catching, ultra-thin design that remains durable. The monitor comes with dual HDMI ports, so you won’t have to switch cables when using two input sources. Target is selling the HP 27ec for $180, for a $40 discount to the computer monitor’s original price of $220.

