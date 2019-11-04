Instant Pots have taken the world by storm. Aside from the obvious benefit of completing meals in a fraction of the time they normally take, Instant Pots can save energy, kill harmful bacteria, and even better preserve the taste of food. The Instant Pot can be a lifesaver to someone that might not have the best culinary skills. Now you can purchase an Instant Pot that doubles as an air fryer, along with 10 other uses.

The Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fryer is an 11-in-1 multi-use pressure cooker that can perform a wide range of cooking tasks. Two different lids lend different functionalities. One gives you access to everything a normal Instant Pot can do, while the second Air Fryer lid makes it easy to fry, roast, bake, and broil food. You can also use it to dehydrate certain dishes.

You don’t have to know a lot about cooking to make use of the Instant Pot Duo, either. It has multiple smart programs that essentially do the work for you. It’s a press-it-and-forget-it system. And for those worried about the potential safety hazards of pressure cookers, the Instant Pot has more than 10 safety features built into it that keep you safe. A few of these features are Overheat Protection, which will shut the device off if it heats beyond a safe range and Safety Lid Lock. This feature stops you from removing the lid when the pressure is still too high inside the pot.

You can cook delicious, healthy meals in no time at all with the Instant Pot. It’s a great choice for those busy weeknight dinners when you don’t want to eat out but you don’t feel like spending hours in the kitchen. Instant Pot makes use of Instant Crisp Technology to ensure you can re-create the effects of deep-frying food with minimal oil while still getting that same crispy finish.

The Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fryer uses an 8-quart stainless steel inner pot with enough room for family-sized meals. It uses a drip tray, basket, and cooking tray for its other functions, all of which are dishwasher-safe.

