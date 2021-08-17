  1. Computing
Dell’s best work-from-home laptop is an insane $621 off today — but hurry!

By
The Dell Vostro 5510 laptop, with a colorful image on its screen.

There are laptop deals for everyone, including employees who are working from home. While student laptop deals focus on affordability and durability, work-from-home laptops have to be powerful enough to accomplish any task at hand, without the need for a larger screen, like ones you’ll find with desktop monitor deals. If you don’t know where to start your search, it’s highly recommended that you do so with Dell laptop deals, which include this offer for the Dell Vostro 5510 that slashes the laptop’s price by $621, bringing it down to just $849 from its original price of $1,470.

Dell, one of the most trusted names in the computing industry because of its reliable devices, is a fixture in Digital Trends’ best laptops collections. The Dell Vostro 5510 follows that trend, with its 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and Intel Iris Xe graphics combining to smoothly run the latest productivity apps. Multitasking is also a breeze, with no signs of slowdowns and crashes. You’ll love working on the laptop’s 15.6-inch full HD display, as the colors are bright and the details are clear.

With its redesigned thermal system that includes dual heat pipes, additional fan blades, and a drop hinge that allows for better air circulation, the Dell Vostro 5510 won’t overheat even if you work longer hours than usual. The laptop’s construction is also durable, passing 15 military-grade tests.

If you need a dependable laptop for your work-from-home setup, you won’t be disappointed if you go with the Dell Vostro 5510. You don’t have to worry if you’re on a tight budget, as Dell has slashed $621 off the laptop’s price, bringing it down to just $849 from its original price of $1,470. It’s unclear how long the deal will last, so if you want to take advantage of this offer for the Dell Vostro 5510, you shouldn’t waste any time. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Dell laptop deals

The Dell Vostro 5510 may be the perfect work-from-home laptop for you, especially with Dell’s discount that makes it more affordable. However, if you’ve decided to go with Dell but you’d like to check out offers for other laptops under the brand, we’ll help you out. Here are some of the best Dell laptop deals that you can shop right now.

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3050, 512GB SSD)

$1,156 $1,450
The best device for work and play is one with swift hardware and a screen that's comfortable to sit in front of for hours. With these specs, the all-new Inspiron 16 laptop is perfect for the job.
Buy at Dell

Dell Inspiron 14 7000 (Core i7, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$700 $1,000
Powerful processing, fast charging, and sizable storage are all you need in a laptop, and the Inspiron 14 7000 offers just that and more.
Buy at Best Buy

Dell XPS 13 Laptop (Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,009 $1,200
A perennial pick for best laptop by DT staff, the Dell XPS 13 is a fan-favorite among working professionals for its reliability and power, making it a great option for every need.
Buy at Dell

Dell Laptop Deals

Up to 45% Off
Now's a perfect time to shop for quality computers, and right now, Dell is discounting everything from desktop PCs to laptops down to rock-bottom prices.
Buy at Dell
Save an extra 12% with code: SAVE12

Dell Inspiron 14 (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,421 $1,739
Intel's 11th gen Core processors are here, and you can score a nice deal on a powerful (but affordable) Dell Inspiron that's packing one of these CPUs.
Buy at Dell

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 (11th Gen Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$310 $519
The Inspiron 15 3000 pairs a budget-friendly build with some welcome updates, most notable of which is the addition of the new 11th-gen Intel Core CPUs. It's basic, but it'll get the job done.
Buy at Dell
