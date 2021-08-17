Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

There are laptop deals for everyone, including employees who are working from home. While student laptop deals focus on affordability and durability, work-from-home laptops have to be powerful enough to accomplish any task at hand, without the need for a larger screen, like ones you’ll find with desktop monitor deals. If you don’t know where to start your search, it’s highly recommended that you do so with Dell laptop deals, which include this offer for the Dell Vostro 5510 that slashes the laptop’s price by $621, bringing it down to just $849 from its original price of $1,470.

Dell, one of the most trusted names in the computing industry because of its reliable devices, is a fixture in Digital Trends’ best laptops collections. The Dell Vostro 5510 follows that trend, with its 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and Intel Iris Xe graphics combining to smoothly run the latest productivity apps. Multitasking is also a breeze, with no signs of slowdowns and crashes. You’ll love working on the laptop’s 15.6-inch full HD display, as the colors are bright and the details are clear.

With its redesigned thermal system that includes dual heat pipes, additional fan blades, and a drop hinge that allows for better air circulation, the Dell Vostro 5510 won’t overheat even if you work longer hours than usual. The laptop’s construction is also durable, passing 15 military-grade tests.

If you need a dependable laptop for your work-from-home setup, you won’t be disappointed if you go with the Dell Vostro 5510. You don’t have to worry if you’re on a tight budget, as Dell has slashed $621 off the laptop’s price, bringing it down to just $849 from its original price of $1,470. It’s unclear how long the deal will last, so if you want to take advantage of this offer for the Dell Vostro 5510, you shouldn’t waste any time. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

The Dell Vostro 5510 may be the perfect work-from-home laptop for you, especially with Dell’s discount that makes it more affordable. However, if you’ve decided to go with Dell but you’d like to check out offers for other laptops under the brand, we’ll help you out. Here are some of the best Dell laptop deals that you can shop right now.

