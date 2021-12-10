With time running down on the holiday shopping season, it can get tricky to find a gift for the gamer in your family that will arrive in time for Christmas. Some retailers are stepping up with gaming deals and Xbox Series S and X deals, though. Among them is Dell, which is offering an Xbox Series S bundle, an estimated value of $420, for only $390, a savings of $30. Perhaps most important with this deal is that it is in stock and available to arrive in time for Christmas with free shipping. Availability is limited, so click over to Dell now to claim yours.

Xbox has become one of the most popular gaming brands in the world, competing for decades now against the likes of Sony and Nintendo. The Xbox Series S brings all of the gaming chops gamers have come to know and love about it, as well as additional features such as support for 4K streaming video with apps such as Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon. It’s features such as these that make the Xbox Series S a console to consider for just about anyone

Among the gaming features of the Xbox Series S are lightning-fast load times, immersive gameplay at up to 120 frames per second, and an all-digital interface that eliminates the optical drive. It’s also backward compatible with thousands of games across four generations of Xbox. In addition to the Xbox Series S, this bundle from Dell includes an Xbox wireless controller and an Xbox stereo headset. And if you’re looking for a way to dive into your new Series S even more deeply, check out some of the hottest Xbox Game Pass deals you’ll find this holiday season.

One of the hottest gifts this holiday season, the Xbox Series S is currently in stock as part of this amazing bundle at Dell right now. Its estimated value is $420, and you can currently save $30 by purchasing it at this sale price of $390. Availability is limited and the deal isn’t guaranteed until your order is completed, so hurry over to Dell and purchase this Xbox Series S bundle quickly to ensure you receive it before Christmas.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations