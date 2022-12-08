Save $59 on the Xbox Series S, with delivery by December 24

One of the best Walmart deals around right now is ideal for gamers this holiday season. You can buy the Xbox Series S for $240 saving you $59 off the usual price of $299. Even better, buy today and you’ll get delivery by December 24 ensuring you’re all set up for a great time gaming over the festive period. An ideal gaming system for anyone who’s been waiting to embrace the latest generation of gaming, we’re here to explain why it’s worth your time or you can simply hit the button below to get straight to buying it.

Why you should buy the Xbox Series S

The Xbox Series S is the latest Xbox console for someone who doesn’t want to spend a fortune on the Xbox Series X. It enables you to play all the latest games but with the resolution capped at 1440p rather than the 4K potential of the Xbox Series X. If you don’t own a 4K TV though or you simply don’t require the ultimate graphics, you’ll be more than happy with this one. You’ll still benefit from fast loading times, the ability to play thousands of Xbox One, Xbox 360, and even original Xbox games.

It’s also an incredibly small console being remarkably portable for the power it presents. The downside here is that it has a relatively small hard drive and it’s a digital-only console so you can’t play disc-based games, but it’s a small price to pay for what is a small-priced console. If you’re a casual gamer or someone that tends to focus on just a few games at a time, you may have checked out our look at Xbox Series X vs Series S and been weighing up the price. The Xbox Series S is a seriously sweet deal for anyone who is looking for a second games console or just wants to embrace new games for less.

Normally priced at $299, the Xbox Series S is down to $240 for a limited time only at Walmart. Buy it now and you’ll be enjoying the latest games in time for Christmas. You won’t want to miss out.

