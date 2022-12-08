 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Save $59 on the Xbox Series S, with delivery by December 24

Jennifer Allen
By
Xbox Series S placed on a white table with the controller just in front of it

One of the best Walmart deals around right now is ideal for gamers this holiday season. You can buy the Xbox Series S for $240 saving you $59 off the usual price of $299. Even better, buy today and you’ll get delivery by December 24 ensuring you’re all set up for a great time gaming over the festive period. An ideal gaming system for anyone who’s been waiting to embrace the latest generation of gaming, we’re here to explain why it’s worth your time or you can simply hit the button below to get straight to buying it.

Why you should buy the Xbox Series S

The Xbox Series S is the latest Xbox console for someone who doesn’t want to spend a fortune on the Xbox Series X. It enables you to play all the latest games but with the resolution capped at 1440p rather than the 4K potential of the Xbox Series X. If you don’t own a 4K TV though or you simply don’t require the ultimate graphics, you’ll be more than happy with this one. You’ll still benefit from fast loading times, the ability to play thousands of Xbox One, Xbox 360, and even original Xbox games.

It’s also an incredibly small console being remarkably portable for the power it presents. The downside here is that it has a relatively small hard drive and it’s a digital-only console so you can’t play disc-based games, but it’s a small price to pay for what is a small-priced console. If you’re a casual gamer or someone that tends to focus on just a few games at a time, you may have checked out our look at Xbox Series X vs Series S and been weighing up the price. The Xbox Series S is a seriously sweet deal for anyone who is looking for a second games console or just wants to embrace new games for less.

Related

Normally priced at $299, the Xbox Series S is down to $240 for a limited time only at Walmart. Buy it now and you’ll be enjoying the latest games in time for Christmas. You won’t want to miss out.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
PS5 Restock: Console is in stock at Best Buy now
A PS5 standing on a table, with purple lights around it.
This Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 3080 Ti is $530 off right now
The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.
Get this Lenovo gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 Ti for $550 today
lenovo ideapad 1i deal walmart cyber monday 2022 3i
Today’s best deals: TVs, laptops, iPads, robot vacuums and more
memorial day sales you can shop now 2020 early
Argentina vs Australia live stream: watch the game for free
FIFA World Cup on Tubi.
France vs Poland live stream: watch the game for free
Fox Sports app on an iPhone in front of a soccer ball.
England vs Senegal live stream: watch the game for free
FIFA World Cup on Tubi.
Looking for a big TV? This 75-inch TCL is $500 at Best Buy
TCL R1 Roku TV-Ready wireless soundbar.
1-day flash sale drops the price of this 70-inch TV to $400
A Hisense 70-inch Class A6G 4K TV on a white media console. Sunlight and shadows are cast across the living room.
This 38-inch curved Alienware monitor is $450 off (51% claimed)
alienware legend design aurora r9 desktop monitor2
Save up to $350 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.
Japan vs Croatia live stream: watch the game for free
The FIFA World Cup trophy held aloft by a group of hands.
There’s a big sale happening at Best Buy — here are the best deals
Best Buy Prime Day graphic with a screen from bestbuy.com.