Today’s Xbox Series X restock is exclusive to Walmart+ members

Walmart is restocking the Xbox Series X today, but there’s a catch: You have to have Walmart+ if you want access to the release. This is great news if you do have Walmart+, as it means the pool of prospective buyers will be much smaller than usual. The restock goes live on Walmart’s site at 12 p.m. EST. These consoles go fast, so if you have Walmart+, grab one quick!

The Xbox Series X has been hard to get since its initial launch. While not as elusive as the PlayStation 5, you can’t just walk into Walmart and grab one off the shelf. Microchip shortages are likely to affect the production of new consoles throughout 2022, and possibly longer. Events like this are pretty much the only option for buying a new console without resorting to buying from a scalper for double the price.

Of the two new Xbox consoles — the Series X and S — the X is the beefier older brother. The Series X can run games at 120 frames per second for smoother gameplay, supports HDR, and boasts 12 teraflops of processing power. The Series X retails for $499.

Walmart’s restock of the Xbox Series X is part of a larger sales event they’re hosting today. They’re releasing deals on several products, including vacuums, air fryers, and the PlayStation 5. You have to be a Walmart+ member in order to access any of these deals. This is a similar strategy to the retailer’s releases during Black Friday. Walmart+ is $13 per month, or $98 per year. Consider signing up if you want access to future events like this.

