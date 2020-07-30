The Sims 4 Nifty Knitting Stuff Pack review: A crafty DLC Score Details DT Recommended Product “With Nifty Knitting, The Sims 4's expansion pack strategy hits a sweet spot.” Versatile item list

With Nifty Knitting, The Sims 4 delivers what players want by asking players what they want.

The latest Stuff Pack is a product of the people’s choice. Electronic Arts opened the latest theme, style, and items up for a vote online before releasing the final Nifty Knitting Stuff Pack. It has clearly paid off.

This DLC fits its price point of $10, offering new Create-a-Sim and Build items along, with a new skill to grow. It also spins up a new knitting aspiration for Sims. The Sims 4 is somewhat lacking in this area, and they don’t often have aspirations for hobbies. An aspiration, for Sims newcomers, is a life goal. Trying to fulfill a Sim’s aspiration is one way to play, and if you succeed, your Sim will gain a new trait.

My Sim was a teacher by day, knitter by night. I found myself focused on getting through the aspiration goals rather than climbing the career ladder as quickly as possible. It felt realistic and fun, and I found that the game didn’t offer many similar options. Comparable hobbies like woodworking and flower arranging allow for growth, and the ability to unlock new craftables you can sell. However, there’s no aspiration to build to, so success isn’t as richly rewarded.

Like many fans, I often have qualms about how the build items (furniture, decorations, or architectural details) feel overly zany. The Sims 4 loves to put in colorful items instead of simple basics.

However, Nifty Knitting doesn’t go too crazy. There are simple desk and seating options with enough color swatches to match multiple color schemes. It’s easy to match the Nifty Knitting items with other DLC or base game options, but they also feel cohesive together. Items like the desks and pegboards seem like they can easily fit in any office or studio. There are a few clothing items, separate from those that the knitting skill unlocks. These felt usable and realistic.

There are also a few short hairstyles. These androgynous looks can complement a number of Sims styles, and I appreciated that one includes graying roots. There is also a 50s-style feathered bob. All of these, with the exception of the graying look, can be worn by children. It made me wonder why more hairstyles aren’t available at every age.

The knitting skill slowly unlocks craftables including beanies, sweaters, socks, hanging planters, decorations, rugs, and poufs. The decorations and pouf ottomans add a unique flair to the game, and I was happy to make my own rug or planter rather than buying one in the game. You can also knit baby and toddler onesies, which I found especially enjoyable, as there are very few options for those ages. Babies have extremely limited clothing options, so I was pleased to see the addition here.

Still, my Sim made far more items than I could ever use. I sold the extras on Plopsy, a fictional spin on Etsy. You can list your item for sale, but there’s no guarantee how much you’ll get for it, or if it will even get a buyer. It costs 10 Simoleons to list, and another 10 if you have to re-list if you don’t find a buyer before the listing expires. The game also gives buyers and sellers their own usernames based on Sims lore.

This expansion is a good value. The Sims 4 had trouble getting the price of expansions right with some earlier offerings. However, Nifty Knitting and the prior Stuff Pack, Tiny Living, have hit a sweet spot. They offer meaningful additions to the game at an affordable $10 price point.

Each DLC Pack the Sims puts out in a generation is meant to be unique. However, if you’re looking for other options with a similar flair, Laundry Day (another pack developed through fan voting) or Tiny Living could be good options. Parenthood is likely the most complimentary Game Pack, especially for those who enjoy family playthroughs. Cats and Dogs or Seasons would make good options for expansion packs with a corresponding style.

Sims DLC should last as long as the game does, meaning as long as you keep playing it. However, some options like Get Famous or Vampires feel like they work best for a specific run before the themes grow stale.

Nifty Knitting is easy to incorporate throughout plays, giving it a much longer shelf life.

Yes. Nifty Knitting is an easy addition to the list of Sims DLC must-haves.

