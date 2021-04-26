The next Animal Crossing: New Horizons update lands on Nintendo Switch on Wednesday, April 28. As part of this seasonal update, players will be able to participate in updated versions of May Day, International Museum Day, and Wedding Season.

[Announcement]

Seasonal events with new twists are on the way! Learn more about the next free update for #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons, available on 4/28. #ACNHhttps://t.co/C0vWK4EYpg pic.twitter.com/cEgWtOVl0C — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) April 26, 2021

May Day runs from April 29 to May 7 this year. Players will be able to tour an “interesting island” that includes a large maze, which can be explored to collect items. From May 18 to May 31, New Horizons will celebrate International Museum Day. Much like last year, this will once again include the Stamp Rally event, which sends players through the museum on a hunt for stamps. The stamp card itself looks different this year, though the event itself seems to be unchanged.

In celebration of Reese and Cyrus’ wedding anniversary, New Horizons will host Wedding Season, which lasts for the entire month of June. Throughout this event, the community is encouraged to visit Harvey’s Island to take fancy wedding photos with Reese and Cyrus. Wedding-themed items will be available from Nook Shopping and Able Sisters throughout June.

Of course, the update features new seasonal items, including some for Mother’s Day, “Cheese Rolling,” and more. Be sure to check Nook Shopping to see what’s in store.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons launched for Nintendo Switch in March 2020 and went on to become one of the fastest-selling games on the platform. In fact, as of December 2020, it is the second-bestselling Nintendo Switch game at 31.18 million units sold, trailing only Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (which sits at 33.41 millions units).

