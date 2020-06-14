Larian Studios has provided a glimpse into the gameplay of Baldur’s Gate 3, and revealed a possible early access launch in August for the highly anticipated RPG.

Baldur’s Gate 3, which is set in the Dungeons & Dragons universe, was featured in the first day of the Guerilla Collective, an online digital games festival. Larian Studios released its announcement trailer for early access, which also featured snapshots of the RPG’s gameplay.

Larian Studios then released Community Update #3 for Baldur’s Gate 3, where Larian Studios founder Swen Vincke said that while the plan is to roll out the game on early access in August, it may still be delayed as the team’s progress has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Vincke, there are some factors significantly affecting the development of Baldur’s Gate 3. One of these is the studio’s motion capturing, work on which has already restarted as people have begun returning to the office. He added that if Larian Studios is able to achieve and adequate speed with the process, the RPG should be ready in time for early access in August.

Vincke said that there have been major improvements since the game was showcased at PAX East in February. He also promised that Baldur’s Gate 3 will look even better upon release as development will continue after the early access launch.

A Baldur’s Gate 3 gameplay livestream is set for June 18 at D&D Live 2020, so players who want to see the latest updates on the RPG should tune in to the online event.

Larian Studios confirmed in February that Baldur’s Gate 3 will launch in early access this year after a Google Stadia post claimed that the RPG was one of the games that will be coming to the streaming service this year.

