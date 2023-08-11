 Skip to main content
How to read the Necromancy of Thay in Baldur’s Gate 3 and what it does

Jesse Lennox
By

Baldur’s Gate 3 is filled to the brim with mysterious and magical objects to find. Some, like scrolls, are obviously beneficial to you, while others are a little more obscure. If you’ve gotten far enough into the game to get the Necromancy of Thay, then you should already understand that Baldur’s Gate 3 isn’t afraid to give you choices that have serious and lasting consequences. At the same time, you went through a lot of trouble just to get this clearly evil-looking tome so you may have attempted to give it a little peak already, only to see that it is locked shut and requires a special item to open. We’ll show you where to find the special item you need to open the Necromancy of Thay, but more importantly, what should happen if you choose to indulge your curiosity and read it?

How to open the Necromancy of Thay

A map of the whispering depths in Baldur's Gate 3.
Larian Studios

The item you’re after to crack this book open is called a Dark Amythyst. This gemstone is located not terribly far from where you pick up the book itself. First, go into the middle of the Blighted Village and investigate the well. Make sure you either use Investigation or toss a coin in to get the option to climb down yourself. This will bring you into the Whispering Depths. Choose to fight or bypass the Phase Spiders here by sneaking or turning invisible if that’s an option for you and make your way to the northwest end. You’ll know you’re in the right spot if you see the Phase Spider Matriarch. Unless you’re a high level, we advise avoiding this boss and finding a pile of bones on the western edge of the area. Next to them, you will see the purple Dark Amythyst.

With the Dark Amythyst in your inventory, you are able to crack open the book and read it if you dare.

What happens if you read the Necromancy of Thay?

Reading the necromancy of thay in Baldur's Gate 3.
Larian Studios

If you attempt to open the Necromancy of Thay at this point, you will first have three choices. First is to read it yourself, second to have Astarion read it, and finally, you can attempt to destroy it. Here’s how each one plays out.

Choosing to read the book as your main character will force you into several skill checks based on your Wisdom stat, each increasingly difficult. The first requires a roll of 10, followed by 15, and the last a 20 to succeed. Managing to pass any check will grant you a new trait called Forbidden Knowledge. This gives you +1 to all future Wisdom saving throws and skill checks. Pass all three checks and you will get the Speak with the Dead spell that lets you talk to corpses. Failing to pass these checks will give you a curse that debuffs all future Wisdom checks until you cure it.

If you have Astarion read the book, which will improve your relationship with him, he will read it and then stash it away with no immediate consequences.

Finally, if you’d rather not risk the implications of learning Speak with the Dead, or simply have too low a Wisdom stat to even want to attempt it, you can destroy the book. This evil book can’t be destroyed in normal ways, though, and only takes damage from Radiant attacks. If you don’t have any, Shadowheart’s Guiding Bolt will do the trick. Drop the book on the ground, take control of Shadowheart, and blast the book to oblivion. Be warned! Destroying the book will spawn three Shadow enemies that can be very tough to deal with.

How to finish reading the Necromancy of Thay

A book with an evil face in Baldur's Gate 3.
Larian Studios

If you took the risk to read the Necromancy of Thay and it paid off, you’re not quite done. There’s one last part of the book you can’t quite read yet, and won’t get a chance to until Act 3. To do this, you’re first going to have to get another book called The Tharciate Codex from the Sorcerous Vault. This is where Lorroakan stores his most valuable magical relics beneath Ramazith’s Tower. Once in the vault, keep going through the first set of doors and beyond a portal until you find the door with Ramazith on it. Past this door, you will be presented with three more doors: Elminster, Silverhand, and Karsus. To get where you need to be you need to first go through the Silverhand door, then the Abjuration door, turn back through the Wish door, then pull the lever to unlock, and go through the Elminster door.

Grab The Tharciate Codex and read this book to gain the knowledge needed to finally read the final part of the Necromancy of Thay, but also a curse that gives you -5 Constitution until you cure it. The final part of the book will require one last Wisdom check of 20, for which you will get the Danse Macabre spell that you can use to summon six ghouls to fight for you once per long rest.

What is the level cap in Baldur’s Gate 3?
A wizard charges a spell to hit a minataur.

One of the most satisfying things about deep CRPGs like Baldur's Gate 3 is creating your character. You can tweak their features, choose their race and class, and develop them to be just how you like. Each level obviously increases your total power and abilities, but also unlocks new skills and options to pick from. Even if you decide not to multi-class and focus just on your main build, you won't be able to create an all-powerful character. There's a limit before you won't be able to gain any more levels, so knowing just how much room you have left could impact your decisions on what to invest in. If you're curious just how many levels you have left to gain in Baldur's Gate 3, here's the final level cap for your character.
What is the level cap in Baldur's Gate 3?

While developer Larian originally planned for the level cap in the full release to be 10, just before launch it announced that the cap had been moved up to 12. Early access players were only able to reach level 5, meaning even those who played the game before launch still have more than double the amount of levels to gain on their new characters. The message that came with the announcement stated: "While we originally planned for Level 10 to be the highest character level in the game, too many rad high-level spells would have been left just out of reach had we done so. Instead, Baldur's Gate 3 players will be able to reach Level 12, unlocking Planar Allies, Otto's Irresistible Dance, and Chain Lightning."

Read more
First Baldur’s Gate 3 patch fixes save issues by temporarily cutting a feature
Laezel in Baldur's Gate 3

Larian Studios released the first hotfix patch for Baldur's Gate 3 following its wildly successful launch on August 3. The port comes with plenty of crash and bug fixes, but the most notable of them is a change that prevents a glitch blocking players from saving the game. To fix this problem, Larian had to remove the game's cross-save functionality, which won't even be useful for another month.

As soon as Baldur's Gate 3 launched yesterday, many players reported an issue that prevented them from being able to save their game. As Baldur's Gate 3 is an RPG that can take over a hundred hours to complete, you can see why that would be an issue. Previously, Larian recommended players turn off cloud sync for the game on Steam to circumvent the issue, but it is now blaming Baldur's Gate 3's preemptive cloud-save functionality for these issues.
The RPG will release on PS5 in September, but Larian already let players enable cross-save so they could seamlessly carry over their saves come September 6. A feature that isn't even useful yet ended up hurting PC players' experiences more than helping, so it's been temporality cut.
"We’ve been reading your reports on issues with saving your game, and have found a culprit -- our cross-saves," Larian explained in a Steam post about Baldur's Gate 3 Hotfix #1. "Bearing in mind this will only be a useful feature come September 6 when the PlayStation 5 version launches (and beyond), we’ve decided to disable it for now to allow us to solve the issue in the interim. You shouldn’t notice anything in-game and Steam Cloud saves are unaffected by this change." 
Check out that full patch notes post for more details on the other crash and bug fixes Larian Studios made in this 210.7 MB hotfix. Baldur's Gate 3 is available now on PC and launches on PS5 on September 6.

Read more
Baldur’s Gate 3 is gunning for the top of the Steam charts with jaw-dropping stats
Jaheira in Baldur's Gate 3.

Baldur's Gate 3 left early access and officially launched on August 3, and it's seeing an unprecedented level of success. At the time of writing, the peak player count for the game is hovering around 537, 000, according to data from SteamDB.

Baldur's Gate 3 saw steady growth in player count ahead of its early access launch in recent weeks, and that player count number has only continued to skyrocket. Right now, Baldur's Gate 3 is the third most concurrently played game on Steam. The only games Baldur's Gate 3 is lagging behind are Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and DOTA 2, two popular multiplayer games with massive communities. PUBG: Battlegrounds, the game in fourth place, is around 200,000 players behind Larian Studios' latest.

Read more