 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to prepare spells Baldur’s Gate 3

Jesse Lennox
By

Using magic is hardly new in games, and new spells are generallyacquired by leveling up or unlocking them in skill trees. Baldur's Gate 3 makes magic a little more complex. You still learn spells by leveling up, as well as reading scrolls if you're a Wizard, but can't unleash them all whenever you like. If you could, spellcasters would easily become overpowered among the other classes. Instead, spells need to be prepared before you can use them. Unless you go out of your way to prepare new spells, you'll be stuck with what you currently have. Here's how you can prepare your spells in Baldur's Gate 3.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • Unlocked a new spell

A mage looking at their spellbook.
Larian Studios

How to prepare spells

After you gain your first additional spell from whichever ones you begin with, you will need to think about preparing them. Only prepared spells can be used in combat (and out of it in some instances), and there's a limit on how many you can have prepared at a time.

Step 1: Select the new spell(s) you want to learn through leveling or reading scrolls.

Step 2: While out of combat, open your Spellbook by hitting the K key.

Related

Step 3: Here you will see your currently prepared spells in the Prepared Spells row with the rest of your learned spells below.

Step 4: To change them, click on a prepared spell to remove it, then simply choose which spell(s) you want to add.

Note that Sorcerers are unable to change prepared spells as freely as other magic classes. They are only able to swap out their spells while leveling up, so remember to do so when you have the chance.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
How to solve the Gauntlet of Shar puzzles in Baldur’s Gate 3
Four adventurers exploring a cave with a torch.

Based on the classic pen-and-paper Dungeons and Dragons, it shouldn't surprise you that Baldur's Gate 3 has tons of dungeons to explore. Inside, you will find plenty of monsters, traps, and loot, but perhaps most terrifying of all, puzzles. Most of the game is determined by your character's stats and rolls, but puzzles fall completely on your own ability to solve them. The Gauntlet of Shar, for example, is a dungeon you can find in a couple of different ways, and it's important for both Shadowheart's main Daughter of Darkness quest, as well as Astarion's Palke Elf quest, so there's no avoiding it for too long. There are two main puzzles you hit right away in this dungeon, so let us be your Dungeon Master and guide you through.
How to solve the Mausoleum puzzle

Your first puzzle will appear when you come to the Thorm Mausoleum and involves three paintings. There's a book in this room that gives you a hint as to what to do. It reads "From splendor, to tragedy, to infamy." This is informing you in which order you should interact with the paintings in the room with the coffin. Before you attempt this, go around and disarm all the traps in this room to be safe.

Read more
Baldur’s Gate 3: tips and tricks for beginners
Baldurs Gate 3

Whether you've played a CRPG before, or even the classic pen-and-paper Dungeons & Dragons game, there's no denying that Baldur's Gate 3 has captured the attention of many gamers who are unfamiliar with the genre. This makes it quite intimidating to jump into for newcomers with just how deep the systems appear but with a little help, it isn't terribly hard to become invested in this unique experience. While Baldur's Gate 3 does do a lot to try and explain itself, there's just far too much to take in for most players. Since you can't exactly ask a DM to catch you up or remind you of how something works, we'll help guide you through the early hours of Baldur's Gate 3 with this set of tips and tricks.
Save a lot

Things can get very bad very fast in Baldur's Gate 3, in and out of combat. In fights, there's always the chance a bad roll will wipe your party or you came in with the completely wrong setup or companions. In that case, having a handy save is vital to jump back to and prevent you from either failing or using a ton of resources to squeak by.

Read more
Baldur’s Gate 3 could have saved Google Stadia
A character speaks in Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 took the gaming world by storm after leaving early access on August 3, making it one of the most successful PC game launches in recent memory. It’s also coming to PlayStation 5 soon, but Baldur’s Gate 3’s wild success has me thinking about another platform the game was originally going to come to: Google Stadia.

Baldur's Gate 3 - Official Announcement Trailer

Read more