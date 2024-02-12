If you’re searching for gaming headset deals, it will be tough to find a better offer right now than this 66% discount from Amazon’s Woot for the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal. From its original price of $499, it’s down to $170 — a very affordable price for a gaming headset that’s made by one of the most recognizable names in the audio industry. There’s apparently still some time before the $329 in savings get taken down, but it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase as soon as possible because we’re not sure if stocks will last until the end of the sale.

Why you should buy the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal gaming headset

Whether you’re playing on a console or PC, you’re going to need a gaming headset — and you’ll appreciate everything that the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal has to offer. First and foremost, it’s very comfortable to wear with its lightweight frame and luxurious metals, so you’ll be able to maximize its battery life of up to 24 hours. It’s also designed to make the most out of your gaming experience with a lossless connection to your console or PC, plus a combination of touch-sensitive controls and physical buttons and sliders for the gaming headset’s various functions.

The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal offers adaptive active noise cancellation, which eliminates background noise so that you can focus on your video game, but there’s also a transparency mode if you need to hear what’s going on around you. The gaming headset supports Dolby Atmos surround sound to place you in the middle of the action, and it also features a virtual boom mic that’s equipped with directional beamforming microphones so your online teammates will hear you loud and clear.

Gamers shouldn’t settle for basic gaming headsets when there are offers for premium devices like the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal. It’s on sale from Amazon’s Woot with a $329 discount that pulls its price all the way down to $170, from $499 originally. However, even though the retailer says there’s several days left on this deal, you’re going to want to push through with the transaction for the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal gaming headset as soon as possible. Stocks may already be running low, so buy it now to prevent yourself from missing out on the bargain.

Editors' Recommendations