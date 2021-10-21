  1. Gaming

Battlefield 2042 gets some key changes following beta feedback

By

Following Battlefield 2042‘s recent beta, the game’s developers are implementing some changes based on player feedback. These changes range from small details, like edits to the game’s UI, to larger ones, including an increase in the number of tanks players will find on the map Orbital.

Today’s changes were revealed in a blog post on EA’s website, along with a new trailer showing off Battlefield 2042‘s remaining five specialists. The game’s specialists are also receiving some changes. While the post says that players were concerned about how specialists were “limiting teamwork” it isn’t immediately clear how they’ll be different once the game launches. One specific change is coming to Maria Falck, the specialist who can heal players from a distance with her syringe gun. The syringes now magnetize toward friendly troops, making it easier to heal targets.

Players will still be able to choose between any specialist they want in the game’s All-Out Warfare mode, while Hazard Zone players won’t be able to have duplicate specialists on the same squad.

Critically, some things will be much faster to do in Battlefield 2042 once the game launches. Some of the game’s enter and exit animations have either been shortened or removed completely, and reviving other players is now quicker to do across the board. The game’s plus menu, which lets players swap weapon attachments on the fly, is also being improved. Players will be able to set attachments before they deploy into the battlefield and shouldn’t run into that annoying bug that removed every attachment on each spawn.

Battlefield 2042 is set to launch on November 19 for PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

