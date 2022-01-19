Battlefield 2042 update finally brings scoreboards

In a series of posts on the Battlefield Direct Communication Twitter account, developer DICE outlined its plans for two of Battlefield 2042‘s upcoming updates. The first, called 3.2, is set to go live tomorrow, January 20, with 3.3 arriving in February. While both updates will include stability improvements, neither will add voice chat, which has been absent from the game since its launch.

Scoreboard Refresh In Update 3.3 we will refresh our existing Scoreboard UI with a new panel that showcases how players are stacking up across the server Here’s your first look at our Work in Progress 👀 pic.twitter.com/kmRTdl2WUx — Battlefield Direct Communication (@BattlefieldComm) January 19, 2022

Tomorrow’s 3.2 update for Battlefield 2042 will include the aforementioned stability improvements, along with a suite of changes to the game’s Portal mode. While Battlefield Portal is meant to be used by players to create custom game modes, some have instead abused the creator to farm XP off of the game’s A.I. enemies.

Tomorrow’s changes address that, restricting progression in certain fields depending on what kind of Battlefield Portal match players are in. For instance, playing a featured game mode in Battlefield Portal will offer unrestricted progression, while playing in a lobby, where the rules editor, A.I., or changes to damage and health are in play, will only let players earn 300 XP per minute and nothing else.

Battlefield 2042‘s 3.3 update will add in one of the game’s long-awaited “legacy features,” a scoreboard. The game’s new scoreboard will let players see their performance in-game stacked up against other players, as well as the ribbons they’re progressing and a simplified match overview.

However, neither of these updates will add in-game voice chat, or VOIP. The feature, which is essential for players matchmaking into a game of 2042‘s objective-based mode Hazard Zone, hasn’t been forgotten by DICE, which claims it’s “still on our radar.” Battlefield 2042‘s community manager, Kevin “Totalfps” Johnson, has previously told Digital Trends that in-game voice chat would be added to the game after it launched.

