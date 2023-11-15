 Skip to main content
Xbox Series S Black Friday deals: consoles, games, and accessories

Albert Bassili
By

While the Xbox Series S got a bad reputation when it first came out, the last year or two have really shown where it shines. For those who have older TVs and monitors that run 1080p, the Xbox Series S is a budget-friendly way for folks to play the latest games. And sure, it might not be able to hit 4k and high resolutions, but so many console games are locked to 60hz and sometimes struggle with 4k graphics, so the Xbox Series S is doing quite well overall. Luckily, there are many great Black Friday deals you can grab for the Xbox Series S, especially if you’re looking for a game or accessory.

Best Xbox Series S Black Friday Deals

Xbox Series S placed on a white table with the controller just in front of it
Getty Images

Unfortunately, there aren’t a lot of deals available for the Xbox Series S right now, which is surprising given how close we’re getting to Black Friday and all the other deals we’ve been seeing. Even so, there is a deal where you can get Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free, so that’s worth picking up if you plan to buy the Xbox Series S.

  • Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter Bundle —

Best Xbox Series S Game Black Friday Deals

The Xbox Series S in a shadowy background.
Unsplash

Luckily, there are a lot of great Xbox games out there with deals on them, and we’ve done our best to collect our favorite, with a few picks across various genres and styles of games for you to choose from.

  • Riders Republic —
  • Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition —
  • Madden NFL 24 —
  • Resident Evil 4 Standard Edition —
  • Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition —
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II —
  • F1 23 Standard Edition —
  • Diablo IV —

Best Xbox Series S Accessory Black Friday Deals

Xbox Series S
Unsplash

There are also quite a few great Xbox Series S accessory deals, including a couple of cool designs from the official Microsoft app. We’ve also found a couple of good storage upgrade deals and controllers for playing simulation games, like a racing wheel.

  • Turtle Beach Recon Wired Controller —
  • Xbox Wireless Controller Stormcloud Vap —
  • RIG Nacon Revolution X Controller —
  • PowerA MOGA XP-ULTRA Multi-Platform Wireless Controller —
  • Seagate Storage Expansion Card For Xbox Series X|S 1TB —
  • Thrustmaster T248 Racing Wheel and Magnetic Pedals for Xbox Series X|S —
  • Seagate Storage Expansion Card For Xbox Series X|S 2TB —

