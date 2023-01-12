As the Xbox Game Pass program has grown, so has our list of the best games on Xbox Game Pass. After the launch of the Xbox Series X, Microsoft has doubled down on Game Pass, now offering well over 350 games on the console alone. To help you through option paralysis, we rounded up the top games on Microsoft’s subscription platform.

Many titles are available across Xbox and PC, and some of them even have cross-save support. Most of the games are available for streaming on mobile, too, as long as you have Game Pass Ultimate.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Trailer 81 % T Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia Genre Adventure Developer Respawn Entertainment Publisher Electronic Arts Release November 15, 2019 The list of the best Star Wars games is remarkably small, despite the fact that games bearing the franchise name have been released for decades. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order stands apart, though. It’s the first Star Wars game in a long time that’s concerned with being a good game, not just a licensed one. The result is a game that’s thoroughly enjoyable for those who couldn’t care less about Star Wars, but with enough fan service to keep franchise fans hooked. When it comes to gameplay, Fallen Order is like Dark Souls light. It has tight swordplay, with tuned parrying and dodging mechanics. However, it’s clear Fallen Order‘s difficulty was tuned against the mainstream video game market, not against solely Dark Souls. Because of that, Fallen Order is an enjoyable romp for Souls-like fans while still being accessible to genre newcomers. Fallen Order does require EA Play, which is only included in Game Pass Ultimate on console, not the base version. This differs from the PC version, which gets the game in the base subscription too. Read less Read more

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Trailer 82 % 3.5/5 T Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Shooter, Role-playing (RPG), Adventure Developer Eidos Montréal Publisher Square Enix Release October 26, 2021 Guardians of the Galaxy was a very pleasant surprise after the mixed bag of Marvel’s Avengers: The third-person adventure is all about working together as a team to take down enemies and navigate a wide variety of planets and environments. The game was smart to borrow a number of things from the Mass Effect series, including some far-reaching consequences of your decisions and which teammates you favor. That also gives this galaxy-trotting adventure some inherent replayability if you want to boot it up a second time. Read our full Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy review Read less Read more

Deathloop Trailer 86 % 3.5/5 M Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Shooter, Adventure Developer Arkane Studios Publisher Bethesda Softworks Release September 14, 2021 The roguelike craze has left us with several gems, and while notable examples like Hades are no longer on Game Pass, fans of the genre have another option to turn to with Deathloop. The game takes the recurrent gameplay of roguelikes and gives it a unique story – two rival assassins are trapped in a time loop on the mysterious island of Blackreef. You play as Colt, who must find and take out his eight listed targets by the end of the day or face a reset … all while trying to stay alive. With each reset, you can learn more and improve your arsenal, or choose to enable multiplayer so a friend can take control of your rival to see who wins. Read our full Deathloop review Read less Read more DEATHLOOP – Official PS5 Gameplay Reveal Trailer: Welcome to Blackreef

Outer Wilds Trailer 91 % E10 Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Puzzle, Simulator, Adventure, Indie Developer Mobius Digital Publisher Annapurna Interactive Release May 28, 2019 Outer Wilds is a game you really shouldn’t know anything about. Focused entirely on exploration and discovery, Outer Wilds provides an open-world mystery with the only solution being to continue looking. Even a short synopsis could be considered a spoiler, so stop reading this section if you want to go in fresh. Simply put, you play as an astronaut who’s a member of the Outer Wilds Space Program. After 22 minutes of in-game time, the sun will explode into a supernova, ending the game. You’ll restart right away — with the same, 22-minute time limit — allowing you to explore the solar system and unravel the mysteries that lurk around you. Read less Read more

Sea of Thieves Trailer 68 % T Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Genre Simulator, Adventure Developer Rare Publisher Xbox Game Studios Release March 20, 2018 Sea of Thieves puts you in the shoes of a pirate, and not in the same way as Black Flag does (even though that’s still one of the best Assassin’s Creed games ever). It’s not just an open-world action-adventure game with a pirate skin — Sea of Thieves is a pirate simulator. From looting unexplored islands to piloting your ship with a group of friends, developer Rare manages to gamify every aspect of Sea of Thieves, making each game task engaging no matter how mundane it may seem. More importantly, the gamification leads to a sense of freedom. Nothing in Sea of Thieves is stringent, from the loose leveling system to the Tall Tales that make up the campaign. You’re free to explore and tackle objectives in any way you see fit, or simply ignore objectives altogether. Although a lonely experience on your own, Sea of Thieves is a must-play with a group of friends. The game even supports cross-platform play between the Game Pass and Steam versions, so stringing together a group of pirates is easy. Read less Read more

Inside Trailer 87 % 4.5/5 M Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, iOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Platform, Puzzle, Adventure, Indie Developer Playdead Publisher Playdead Release June 29, 2016 Playdead’s Limbo was great, but Inside takes everything to another level for fans of puzzle-solving, creepy atmospheres, and mysterious environmental storytelling. In this 2.5D title, you play a young boy on the run from evil forces that appear to have infiltrated and enslaved your world somehow. Almost everything is a threat, and multiple deaths will teach you when to run, hide, and outthink your way to survival. It’s a short game to play, but is guaranteed to stick with you for a long time afterward. Read our full Inside review Read less Read more INSIDE Trailer E3 2014

Slay the Spire Trailer 87 % E10 Platforms Linux, PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, Android, iOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Role-playing (RPG), Strategy, Turn-based strategy (TBS), Adventure, Indie, Card & Board Game Developer Mega Crit Games Publisher Humble Games Release January 23, 2019 Slay the Spire is a deck-building game with roguelike elements. In the beginning, you’ll choose one of four characters, each of which has their own set of cards. You’re given a starter deck with basic attack and defense cards, and as you defeat enemies, you’ll be able to add new cards to your deck. Although simple in premise, Slay the Spire’s gameplay loop becomes addicting fast. The game is balanced enough to encourage exploration with different cards, making each run unique. Maybe your character focuses on building up huge attacks, or maybe you focus on defense and inflict status effects on your enemies. No matter your path, Slay the Spire is a fantastic ride. Read less Read more Slay the Spire - Official Launch Trailer

Grounded Trailer 71 % T Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Genre Role-playing (RPG), Adventure Developer Obsidian Entertainment Publisher Xbox Game Studios Release July 28, 2020 One of the more charming indie games we’ve seen in some time, Grounded follows a Honey, I Shrunk The Kids premise, with a group of school friends who arre shrunken to the size of ants in the backyard – and now have to learn to survive. Gear up, explore, and fight off dangers like spiders, moths, and other creatures, either solo or with up to three friends. Follow the story to find out what happened and get big again, or just goof off in a backyard (semi-) paradise. Read less Read more

Vampire Survivors Trailer 78 % T Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, Android, iOS, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Genre Role-playing (RPG), Indie, Arcade Developer Poncle Publisher Poncle Release December 17, 2021 For months, PC gamers have been enjoying Vampire Survivors on their version of Game Pass, with its addicting blend of rogue-lite elements, horde mode survival, and bullet hell explosions, as well as an endless amount of weapons to experiment with. Your mission is to survive the time-limited game session and collect as much gold as you can so the next survivor can get geared up with better supplies to fight again. It’s vast amounts of fun whether you want to aimlessly plow through vampire armies or dedicate yourself to the best weapons and strategies available. Read less Read more Vampire Survivors - Early Access Trailer

Psychonauts 2 Trailer 89 % 4/5 T Platforms Linux, PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Genre Platform, Adventure Developer Double Fine Productions Publisher Xbox Game Studios Release August 24, 2021 Is 15 years too long to wait for a sequel? That depends on how good the original game is — and Double Fine’s Psychonauts was certainly one of the best in its genre. Psychonauts 2 is finally here, and the familiar formula is back, sure to please fans of the old game while making an excellent introduction to the zany, heartfelt world of Psychonauts. The story picks up soon after the first (and a VR side story that was later released), following a boy named Raz, who has left his circus family to train his psychic powers with the acclaimed Psychonauts organization. Raz’s specialty is entering minds and sorting out hidden traumas so that people (heroes and villains alike) can move on in healthy ways. He uses a wide assortment of psychic powers to defeat literal doubts, fears, and panic attacks while navigating worlds chock-full of collectibles and currency that allow him to upgrade or modify abilities. The platforming in Psychonauts 2 is not only excellent, but insanely inventive, incorporating every kind of movement you can imagine in ways that make the cartoony world both fascinating and emotionally moving (but not too challenging). Combat sometimes seems like an afterthought as a result, but there’s plenty to do for all kinds of gamers. Take a look at our Psychonauts 2 beginner’s guide to get started. Read our full Psychonauts 2 review Read less Read more Psychonauts 2 Announce Teaser!

Hollow Knight Trailer 92 % E10 Platforms Linux, PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, Nintendo Switch Genre Platform, Adventure, Indie Developer Team Cherry Publisher Team Cherry Release February 24, 2017 Hollow Knight wears its Super Metroid and Dark Souls influences on its sleeve, but manages to provide an experience all its own. You control a silent, nameless knight, who is tasked with exploring the vast, insect-ridden kingdom of Hallownest. Like any good Metroidvania, Hollow Knight has a vast, interconnected map that you’re free to explore. Although certain areas are locked off in the early game, you’ll quickly begin running from one corner of the map to the other. The title’s open design teaches you by showing. Rather than holding your hand, Hollow Knight asks you to explore and find answers for yourself, resulting in one of the most satisfying experiences of this genre. With Hollow Knight: Silksong on the horizon, now is a great time to play the first game. Read less Read more Hollow Knight Trailer

The Elder Scrolls Trailer 88 % M Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 Genre Role-playing (RPG), Adventure Developer Bethesda Game Studios Publisher Bethesda Softworks Release November 10, 2011 There isn’t a reason to split these three Bethesda games apart because they’re all excellent Elder Scrolls titles. Everyone has their reasons for liking one Elder Scrolls game over another, but you really can’t go wrong with any of Bethesda’s open-world epics. Morrowind established the franchise on consoles. Even after nearly 20 years, Morrowind has some of the best writing and world design in the series, and the skill system still holds up. Oblivion pushed the freeform design of Morrowind further, adding more depth and things to do in the world. It also fixed Morrowind’s clunky combat system, lowering the barrier to entry for new players. Then there’s Skyrim, which made Bethesda and Elder Scrolls household names. If you have option paralysis, we recommend starting with Oblivion. Skyrim is a close second, but Oblivion defined the systems and world design that Bethesda built upon in Skyrim. Read less Read more

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Trailer 92 % M Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One Genre Shooter, Role-playing (RPG), Strategy, Adventure Developer BioWare Publisher Electronic Arts Release May 14, 2021 If you’re looking for the complete Mass Effect experience with all DLC, upgraded graphics for the latest consoles, and improved systems, then the Legendary Edition is perfect for you. Create your own Commander Shepard, put together teams to fight the galaxy’s most fearsome threat, and chain your key decisions across three games to affect just how it all goes down. Mass Effect remains a pinnacle of RPG storytelling, and as the Legendary version fixes some of the clunkier aspects of earlier games, there’s no better time to jump in. Just make sure you have enough storage space for all three optimized games … it’s a lot of gigs. Read less Read more

Doom Eternal Trailer 85 % 4.5/5 M Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia Genre Shooter Developer id Software Publisher Bethesda Softworks Release March 19, 2020 In 2016, it seemed impossible to top Id Software’s Doom reboot. The most series fans could have hoped for from a sequel was more of the same. But Doom Eternal pushed further, refusing to conform to the exact same structure that was so successful for 2016’s Doom (both critically and commercially). The gunplay is familiar, but Doom Eternal is bigger and more ambitious. The scale of levels is massive, and Id homed in on the resource management mechanics in Doom. Instead of going from fight to fight until the end of the level, Doom Eternal makes battles interesting by forcing you to use glory kills and your chainsaw to pick up ammo and health. That pushed you into the, as described by id Software, “fun zone.” It turns out that’s a great place to be. Read our full Doom Eternal review Read less Read more

Halo Infinite Trailer 85 % 4/5 T Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Genre Shooter, Adventure Developer 343 Industries Publisher Xbox Game Studios Release November 15, 2021 It took some time, but Halo Infinite has finally hit Game Pass in its completed state, including both multiplayer and the campaign. This Halo story has Master Chief saving a youngling AI, fighting new (and old) kinds of enemies, journeying across a large open world (that allows for much more flexible missions that require a little more focus to complete), and using new tools like a grappling/grab hook for all-new combat possibilities. The gameplay is great, and multiplayer is as competitive as ever, though it’s still improving consistently thanks to the updates 343 Industries continues to make. If you like Halo, you’ll find a whole lot to love here. Read our full Halo Infinite review Read less Read more Halo Infinite - E3 2019 - Discover Hope

Forza Horizon 5 Trailer 85 % 4/5 E Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Genre Racing Developer Playground Games Publisher Xbox Game Studios Release November 09, 2021 Forza is back with its best racing game yet, a beautiful romp primarily focused on the Mexican landscape, with tight controls and tons of stuff to do. There are many, many gaming modes to explore, tours to try out, and options to gather with teammates — or you can face your rivals in all kinds of races. The superb detailing and customization options for your cars, character, and properties are still here, allowing you to spend hours tinkering before hitting the road. Crossplay is also supported with PC , including Steam players, so you’ll have plenty of opportunities to earn community currency and spend it on your best look. Read our full Forza Horizon 5 review Read less Read more

Microsoft Flight Simulator Trailer 91 % E Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Genre Simulator Developer Asobo Studio Publisher Xbox Game Studios Release August 17, 2020 Microsoft Flight Simulator was already a boon to serious simulator lovers when it first arrived, but the Game of the Year edition hitting Game Pass is a greatly improved experience that’s also friendly if it’s your first simulator and you want to learn the ropes. This edition includes added features like more tutorials to learn all the details , Flight Assistant mode while you’re playing more casually, Map Labels to help you pin down specific spots, Land Anywhere mode to help those still getting the gist, and Discovery Flights for pure exploration. That’s in addition to the multiple world and sim updates that Flight Simulator has received since it came out in mid-2021. It’s one of the best possible times to jump in, especially if you have a Series X that can take advantage of the real-world scenery. Read less Read more Microsoft Flight Simulator - E3 2019 - Announce Trailer

