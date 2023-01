Is 15 years too long to wait for a sequel? That depends on how good the original game is — and Double Fine’s Psychonauts was certainly one of the best in its genre. Psychonauts 2 is finally here, and the familiar formula is back, sure to please fans of the old game while making an excellent introduction to the zany, heartfelt world of Psychonauts. The story picks up soon after the first (and a VR side story that was later released), following a boy named Raz, who has left his circus family to train his psychic powers with the acclaimed Psychonauts organization. Raz’s specialty is entering minds and sorting out hidden traumas so that people (heroes and villains alike) can move on in healthy ways. He uses a wide assortment of psychic powers to defeat literal doubts, fears, and panic attacks while navigating worlds chock-full of collectibles and currency that allow him to upgrade or modify abilities. The platforming in Psychonauts 2 is not only excellent, but insanely inventive, incorporating every kind of movement you can imagine in ways that make the cartoony world both fascinating and emotionally moving (but not too challenging). Combat sometimes seems like an afterthought as a result, but there’s plenty to do for all kinds of gamers. Take a look at our Psychonauts 2 beginner’s guide to get started.