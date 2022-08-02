 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

What’s new on Xbox Game Pass and what’s leaving in August 2022

Sam Hill
By

While Microsoft has been hit with criticism for the Xbox Series X’s desolate exclusive lineup for the rest of 2022 — several highly anticipated titles like Bethesda’s Starfield and co-op shooter Redfall have been pushed to next year — the company is still delivering one of the best deals in gaming: Xbox Game Pass.

Game Pass gives gamers access to a massive library of games that includes throwback hits, brand new titles on release day, and indie darlings. These games can be played on Xbox consoles, PC, mobile, and even Steam Deck.

New titles are being added to Game Pass every month and others are taken off, similar to Netflix, so it’s crucial to stay on top of library changes to make sure you don’t miss out on that title that’s been on your to-play list. Check back toward the end of every month for a complete list of new additions and removals from the Game Pass roster.

More on Xbox

Our top pick for August

Cooking Simulator

Cooking Simulator
72 %
E
Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Genre Simulator, Indie, Arcade
Developer Big Cheese Studio
Publisher PlayWay S.A., Forever Entertainment S. A., Big Cheese Studio
Release June 06, 2019
It’s the middle of the summer, most of the country is experiencing a serious heat wave right now, and it’s definitely alright if you don’t feel like cooking dinner tonight. Just boot up Cooking Simulator and create some delicious meals and order takeout instead of firing up your own oven. 

Everything new on Game Pass in August

A thriving campus made by a player in Two Point Campus.

Microsoft has announced the first round of new games coming to Game Pass. There will be more added to the lineup later in the month.

August 2

  • Ghost Recon Wildlands (cloud, console, and PC)

August 4

  • Shenzhen I/O (PC)
  • Turbo Golf Racing (cloud, console, and PC)

August 9

  • Two Point Campus (cloud, console, and PC)

August 11

  • Cooking Simulator (cloud, console, and PC)
  • Expeditions: Rome (PC)
  • Offworld Trading Compay (PC)

Everything that’s leaving Game Pass in August

The interior of a spacecraft in Starmancer.

August 15

  • Boyfriend Dungeon
  • Curse of the Dead Gods
  • Library of Runia
  • Starmancer
  • Train Sim World 2

Everything added to Game Pass in July

Player washing a slide in PowerWash Simulator.

July 5

  • Last Call BBS (PC)
  • Yakuza 0 (cloud, console, and PC)
  • Yakuza Kiwami (cloud, console, and PC)
  • Yakuza Kiwami 2 (cloud, console, and PC)

July 7

  • DJMax Respect V (cloud, console, and PC)
  • Matchpoint: Tennis Championships (cloud, console, and PC)
  • Road 96 (cloud, console, and PC)

July 14

  • My Friend Peppa Pig (cloud, console, and PC)
  • Escape Academy (console, and PC)
  • Overwhelm (PC)
  • PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls (cloud, console, and PC)
  • PowerWash Simulator (cloud, console, and PC)

July 19

  • As Dusk Falls (cloud, console, and PC)
  • Watch Dogs 2 (cloud, console, and PC)

July 21

  • Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion (PC)
  • MotoGP 22 (cloud, console, and PC)
  • Torment: Tides of Numenera (cloud and console)

July 29

  • Inside (cloud, console, and PC)

Everything that left Game Pass in July

July 15

  • Atomicrops 
  • Carrion 
  • Children of Morta 
  • Cris Tales 
  • Lethal League Blaze 

July 31

  • Dodgeball Academia
  • Katamari Damacy Reroll
  • Lumines Remastered
  • Omno 
  • Raji: An Ancient Epic

Editors' Recommendations

Best cheap Fitbit deals for August 2022

fitbit versa review version 1522045407 full 19

The best action movies on Netflix right now (August 2022)

The official poster for Spider-Man.

Xbox, Roblox, and New York Liberty create gaming-inspired court for WNBA

xbox and roblox create gaming inspired court for wnba x ny liberty basketball

Ark 2: Release date, platforms, trailers, gameplay, and more

People riding a T-Rex in Ark 2.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: Everything we know about the 2022 smartwatch

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic on the wrist.

Everything leaving Netflix in August 2022

The cast of Goodfellas.

Multiple Roomba models are on sale at Best Buy today

The iRobot Roomba i6 (6150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum in a living room.

This cheap HP gaming laptop just got even cheaper

The HP Victus 15 gaming laptop against a white backdrop.

Hurry! This KitchenAid mixer is $150 off for today only in a rare deal

The KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus stand mixer on a kitchen table.

The best fan-made Mario games

Link in world 1-1.

The best stand-up comedy on Netflix (August 2022)

Bill Burr performs live at Red Rocks.

Best Blink camera deals for August 2022

Blink Home System security cameras on a kitchen counter.

The 86 best shows on Peacock right now (August 2022)

Simon Pegg wearing a headset, looking worried in a scene from The Undeclared War on Peacock.