What’s new on Xbox Game Pass and what’s leaving in August 2022

While Microsoft has been hit with criticism for the Xbox Series X’s desolate exclusive lineup for the rest of 2022 — several highly anticipated titles like Bethesda’s Starfield and co-op shooter Redfall have been pushed to next year — the company is still delivering one of the best deals in gaming: Xbox Game Pass.
Game Pass gives gamers access to a massive library of games that includes throwback hits, brand new titles on release day, and indie darlings. These games can be played on Xbox consoles, PC, mobile, and even Steam Deck.
New titles are being added to Game Pass every month and others are taken off, similar to Netflix, so it’s crucial to stay on top of library changes to make sure you don’t miss out on that title that’s been on your to-play list. Check back toward the end of every month for a complete list of new additions and removals from the Game Pass roster.
Everything new on Game Pass in August
Microsoft has announced the first round of new games coming to Game Pass. There will be more added to the lineup later in the month.
August 2
- Ghost Recon Wildlands (cloud, console, and PC)
August 4
- Shenzhen I/O (PC)
- Turbo Golf Racing (cloud, console, and PC)
August 9
- Two Point Campus (cloud, console, and PC)
August 11
- Cooking Simulator (cloud, console, and PC)
- Expeditions: Rome (PC)
- Offworld Trading Compay (PC)
Everything that’s leaving Game Pass in August
August 15
- Boyfriend Dungeon
- Curse of the Dead Gods
- Library of Runia
- Starmancer
- Train Sim World 2
Everything added to Game Pass in July
July 5
- Last Call BBS (PC)
- Yakuza 0 (cloud, console, and PC)
- Yakuza Kiwami (cloud, console, and PC)
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 (cloud, console, and PC)
July 7
- DJMax Respect V (cloud, console, and PC)
- Matchpoint: Tennis Championships (cloud, console, and PC)
- Road 96 (cloud, console, and PC)
July 14
- My Friend Peppa Pig (cloud, console, and PC)
- Escape Academy (console, and PC)
- Overwhelm (PC)
- PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls (cloud, console, and PC)
- PowerWash Simulator (cloud, console, and PC)
July 19
- As Dusk Falls (cloud, console, and PC)
- Watch Dogs 2 (cloud, console, and PC)
July 21
- Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion (PC)
- MotoGP 22 (cloud, console, and PC)
- Torment: Tides of Numenera (cloud and console)
July 29
- Inside (cloud, console, and PC)
Everything that left Game Pass in July
July 15
- Atomicrops
- Carrion
- Children of Morta
- Cris Tales
- Lethal League Blaze
July 31
- Dodgeball Academia
- Katamari Damacy Reroll
- Lumines Remastered
- Omno
- Raji: An Ancient Epic
