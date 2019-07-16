Get ready for the Nintendo Switch Lite with cool new accessories

Share

The Nintendo Switch Lite drops the dock in favor of a sleeker, handheld-only machine, but that doesn’t mean that you won’t need accessories. Out of the box, you’ll have everything you need to get going, but you may soon find that there are a few (or more) accessories that would greatly enhance your Switch Lite gaming experience. Ahead of the Switch Lite’s September 20 launch, we decided to put together a list of accessories that you might want on launch day. More Switch Lite accessories will undoubtedly pop up before the release, so we’ll make sure to update this list.

To help you decide which Switch is right for you, we put together a comprehensive breakdown comparing the Switch to the Switch Lite.

Controllers

If you’re planning on playing local multiplayer or using your Switch Lite as a hands off display, you’ll need additional Switch controllers.

Pro Controller

Just because you won’t be docking your Switch Lite, it doesn’t mean you won’t want an alternate controller option. The Pro Controller is easily the best Switch controller around. Similar in design to the Xbox One controller, the Pro Controller is ideal for shooters and games that generally have more complex control schemes. We’ve used a Pro Controller in tabletop mode with the original Switch many times and have always enjoyed the experience.

Joy-Cons

For local multiplayer sessions, you’re going to need extra Joy-Cons. After all, the Switch Lite doesn’t have detachable controllers like the original Switch. The great thing about Joy-Cons is that you often only need one per person to play multiplayer games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. So you can get away with just buying one pair to play with a buddy.

Neon Red/Neon Blue

Gray

Neon Pink/Neon Green

Stands

The Switch Lite doesn’t technically support “tabletop” mode, one of the three styles of play available to base Switch owners. But you can still mimic tabletop mode with a stand. You’ll need some extra controllers mentioned above to take advantage of local multiplayer, but sometimes you might just want to take a break from holding the Switch Lite when gaming solo.

Adjustable Charging Stand

Nintendo’s charging stand is great for multiple reasons. You can adjust the angle of the display to your liking. Even better, it’s capable of charging your Switch while you game. Simply plug in your AC adapter and you’re good to go.

Chargers

Your Switch Lite comes with an AC adapter for charging. The Switch Lite will have better battery life than the original Switch, but not by a lot. Nintendo has said the Switch Lite can run for three to seven hours on a full charge. The amount of time you can use your Switch between charges really depends on the game or application. If you’re playing small indies, expect to get the higher end of that range. AAA, intensive games (i.e. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild) will get closer to the lower end of that range. If you’re home, you can simply plug it in and keep playing. But if you’re out of the house, you might need an alternate charging method.

HORI Car Charger

Officially licensed by Nintendo, HORI’s car charger features a nice six-foot cable and will charge your console almost as fast as the traditional AC adapter. Unlike some third-party Switch chargers, the battery is powerful enough to recharge while you play.

RavPower Portable Charger

The Switch Lite is built to be a portable machine, so chances are you’ll take it out of your house fairly often. RavPower’s 20100 mAh portable charger will fully charge the Switch Lite multiple times before needing a charge of its own. We’ve tried many portable battery packs with the Switch and RavPower is the best combination of price and performance we’ve gotten our hands on. RavPower’s portable charger will charge while you play.

Nintendo Joy-Con Charging Grip

If you do get an extra pair of Joy-Cons, you’ll have to buy a charger. Unlike other console controllers, Joy-Cons don’t have a common port for charging — or a port at all for that matter. Nintendo’s Joy-Con Charging Grip kills two birds with one stone. It’ll charge your Joy-Cons, and you can use it to turn two Joy-Cons into a more conventional controller.

YCCSKY Charging Station

An alternative Joy-Con charging solution, YCCSKY’s charging station is ideal for those who buy two pairs of Joy-Cons or those who don’t care about the Joy-Con grip. The stand is small and each slot provides a snug fit for one controller.

Memory

The Switch Lite comes with 32GB of onboard storage, but about 6GB of that will be used up by the operating system out of the box, and the rest can disappear in a hurry if you download games from the eShop. Don’t worry. Like the original model, the Switch Lite supports both microSDHC and microSDXC cards for additional storage space. All Switch Lite owners should invest in a microSD card which pops right in to immensely increase your storage space.

SanDisk Extreme 128GB MicroSDXC

For Prime Day, Amazon offering the SanDisk Extreme line up microSD cards for super low prices. We recommend getting at least 128GB of storage. That way you won’t have to worry about running out of space any time soon. SanDisk manufactures reliable microSD cards, so even if you don’t get one on Prime Day, we recommend sticking with SanDisk. You can usually find a high capacity card (128GB) for around 30 bucks.

Screen Protectors

The Switch Lite’s 5.5 inch screen is made of plastic. So, like the original, it will scratch easily. You should put a screen protector on your Switch Lite the moment you take it out of the box. Tempered glass screen protectors are your best bet because they are virtually scratch-proof.

Pulen Tempered Glass Screen Protector

This three-pack from Pulen is a lot of screen protection for your buck. Plus, you will have three chances to secure the perfect alignment.

Headsets

To get the best sound quality while gaming on the Switch Lite, you’ll need a nice headset. The Switch will play audio with any 3.5mm-equipped pair of headphones or earbuds. But for the ideal experience, you’ll probably want to go with a dedicated gaming headset.

SteelSeries Arctis 3

The SteelSeries Arctis 3 is an excellent choice for Switch Lite owners. This universal headset is quite comfortable and comes in either black or white. If you’re planning on gaming online and making use of the Nintendo Switch Online app for chat, you’ll probably want to opt for the bluetooth-enabled Arctis 3 (only available in black).