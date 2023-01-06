PS VR2 games: launch games and what’s coming later

The Playstation VR2 stands alone as the only VR unit specifically designed to work with any of the major gaming consoles. It is packed full of top-of-the-line tech to make your gaming experience as immersive and comfortable as possible. However, no matter how good the specs are, it is the games that really matter.

Now that VR has been widely available for a while, PS VR2 can take advantage of launching with not only brand-new exclusive experiences but also some of the best games from other headsets.

Here are all the games PS VR2 will have at launch, as well as ones coming in the future. Any games that support cross-buy — the ability to purchase one title and play it across multiple VR systems — will be noted as well.

Launch games

2MD VR Football

After The Fall (Cross-buy)

Altair Breaker

Among Us VR

Cities VR

Cosmonius High

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR

Demeo

DYSCHRONIA: Chronos Alternate

Engram

Fantavision 202X

Gran Turismo 7 (Crossbuy)

Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue (Cross-buy)

Horizon: Call of the Mountain

Kayak VR: Mirage

Kizuna AI

The Light Brigade (Cross-buy)

Moss Book 1

Moss Book 2

No Man’s Sky (Cross-buy)

Pistol Whip (Cross-buy)

Resident Evil VIII: Village (Cross-buy)

Runner

Song in the Smoke: Rekindled (possibly Cross-buy)

Startenders (Crossbuy)

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition

Swordsman VR

Synthriders

The Tale of Onogoro (Cross-buy)

Tentacular

Undead Citadel

Zenith: The Last City (Cross-buy)

Games coming later

Across the Valley

Affected: The Asylum

After Life

Aliens VR

Alvo

Ancient Dungeon

Awesome Space Asteroids From Space Must Die

Beat Saber

Behemoth

Blacktop Hoops

Black Trail VR

Bloody Hell Hotel

Cave Digger 2: Dig Harder (Cross-buy)

Crossfire: Sierra Squad

Cyube VR

Distortion VR

Do not Open

Dropship Commander

Drums Rock

Eleven Table Tennis

Firewall Ultra

The Exorcist: Legion VR

Firmament

Galaxy Kart VR

Ghostbusters VR

Ghosts of Tabor

Golf+

Green Hell VR

Grimlord

The Guy VR Deluxe (Cross-buy)

Hellsplit Arena

Hubris VR

Hyperstacks

Job Simulator

Jurassic World Aftermath Collection

The Last Worker

Lonn VR

Low-Fi

Lucky Fish Bread

Madison

Medieval Dynasty

Mixture

Neolithic Dawn

NFL Pro Era

Pavlov

Prison Simulator VR

Project Louisiana: The Bounds VR

Propagation: Paradise Hotel

RC Airplane Challenge (Cross-buy)

Requisition VR

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Samurai Slaughter House

Shadowgate VR: The Mines of Mythrok

Soul of Kaeru

Stranger Things VR

Stride

Super Kid: To The Top

The Twilight Zone

Tin Hearts

Ultrawings 2

Vacation Simulator

Vail VR

The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners 1

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners 2 – Retribution

Wolf & Pigs

Volcanic Core

Wandering in Space

Windlands 2 (Cross-buy)

X8

