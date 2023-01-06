PS VR2 games: launch games and what’s coming later

The Playstation VR2 stands alone as the only VR unit specifically designed to work with any of the major gaming consoles. It is packed full of top-of-the-line tech to make your gaming experience as immersive and comfortable as possible. However, no matter how good the specs are, it is the games that really matter.
Contents
Now that VR has been widely available for a while, PS VR2 can take advantage of launching with not only brand-new exclusive experiences but also some of the best games from other headsets.
Here are all the games PS VR2 will have at launch, as well as ones coming in the future. Any games that support cross-buy — the ability to purchase one title and play it across multiple VR systems — will be noted as well.
Launch games
- 2MD VR Football
- After The Fall (Cross-buy)
- Altair Breaker
- Among Us VR
- Cities VR
- Cosmonius High
- The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR
- Demeo
- DYSCHRONIA: Chronos Alternate
- Engram
- Fantavision 202X
- Gran Turismo 7 (Crossbuy)
- Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue (Cross-buy)
- Horizon: Call of the Mountain
- Kayak VR: Mirage
- Kizuna AI
- The Light Brigade (Cross-buy)
- Moss Book 1
- Moss Book 2
- No Man’s Sky (Cross-buy)
- Pistol Whip (Cross-buy)
- Resident Evil VIII: Village (Cross-buy)
- Runner
- Song in the Smoke: Rekindled (possibly Cross-buy)
- Startenders (Crossbuy)
- Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition
- Swordsman VR
- Synthriders
- The Tale of Onogoro (Cross-buy)
- Tentacular
- Undead Citadel
- Zenith: The Last City (Cross-buy)
Games coming later
- Across the Valley
- Affected: The Asylum
- After Life
- Aliens VR
- Alvo
- Ancient Dungeon
- Awesome Space Asteroids From Space Must Die
- Beat Saber
- Behemoth
- Blacktop Hoops
- Black Trail VR
- Bloody Hell Hotel
- Cave Digger 2: Dig Harder (Cross-buy)
- Crossfire: Sierra Squad
- Cyube VR
- Distortion VR
- Do not Open
- Dropship Commander
- Drums Rock
- Eleven Table Tennis
- Firewall Ultra
- The Exorcist: Legion VR
- Firmament
- Galaxy Kart VR
- Ghostbusters VR
- Ghosts of Tabor
- Golf+
- Green Hell VR
- Grimlord
- The Guy VR Deluxe (Cross-buy)
- Hellsplit Arena
- Hubris VR
- Hyperstacks
- Job Simulator
- Jurassic World Aftermath Collection
- The Last Worker
- Lonn VR
- Low-Fi
- Lucky Fish Bread
- Madison
- Medieval Dynasty
- Mixture
- Neolithic Dawn
- NFL Pro Era
- Pavlov
- Prison Simulator VR
- Project Louisiana: The Bounds VR
- Propagation: Paradise Hotel
- RC Airplane Challenge (Cross-buy)
- Requisition VR
- Resident Evil 4 Remake
- Samurai Slaughter House
- Shadowgate VR: The Mines of Mythrok
- Soul of Kaeru
- Stranger Things VR
- Stride
- Super Kid: To The Top
- The Twilight Zone
- Tin Hearts
- Ultrawings 2
- Vacation Simulator
- Vail VR
- The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners 1
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners 2 – Retribution
- Wolf & Pigs
- Volcanic Core
- Wandering in Space
- Windlands 2 (Cross-buy)
- X8
Editors' Recommendations
- Razer’s first VR accessories aim to make the Meta Quest 2 more comfortable
- The best upcoming PS5 games: 2023 and beyond
- PS5 tips and tricks: how to get the most out of your new Playstation
- PS Plus games: what’s new in December 2022
- PlayStation VR2: specs, release date, launch games, price, and more