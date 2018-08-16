Digital Trends
Gaming

The best SNES emulators available

Want to play SNES classics on your PC? These emulators make it easy

Brittany Vincent
By
1 of 6
best snes emulators emulator featured image
Brittany Vincent/Digital Trends
best snes emulators higan screen
Brittany Vincent/Digital Trends
best snes emulators snes9x screenshot
Brittany Vincent/Digital Trends
best snes emulators zsnes screen
Brittany Vincent/Digital Trends
best snes emulators classic screen
NeoGAF
best snes emulators nossnes screen
Brittany Vincent/Digital Trends

In the ever-changing landscape of video games, it’s easy to jump from one new release to the next, while leaving a slew of excellent releases in the dust. Unfortunately, many of those fantastic titles aren’t that easy to procure or play anymore, unless you utilize an emulator. A good portion of games on the Super Nintendo, or SNES, simply weren’t available in the West, translated into English, or sold in the United States, and if you do have a copy it can be difficult to get it to run properly if your equipment isn’t in the best shape.

Where do you turn, then? Emulators are a great option for trying out games from yesteryear, but not just any one will do. Our guide to the best SNES emulators currently available should help you get started with a program that fits your needs.

A note about emulators

Emulators have always existed in murky legal territory. While games enjoyed through emulation are no longer sold, the rights are often held by the original company. Emulators are legal in most countries, but downloading a game to play on an emulator often isn’t, and distributing an emulator is considered infringement in most countries.

Nintendo is particularly protective of its games, and while it hasn’t gone after individuals downloading emulators, it has put pressure on people hosting games for download. This also makes emulators a prime target for the spread of malware, since there’s few “official” channels for distribution.

SNES Mini / Canoe

best snes emulators classic screen
NeoGAF

There is one perfectly legal and safe way to enjoy SNES games without owning a vintage SNES. That’s Nintendo’s own SNES Classic Edition.

Nintendo didn’t stuff a whole SNES in the SNES Classic Edition. Instead, to power their adorable micro-console they turned to the same platform that pretty much every micro-computer uses: Linux on an ARM processor, like that found in most smartphones. Nintendo also built a custom emulator called Canoe.

Canoe is far from the most compatible or even the more accurate emulator. It doesn’t even emulate all of the games included on the SNES Classic correctly. But it’s serviceable, has low overhead, and has the advantage of being the basis of a micro-console that is capable for the price.

Using Hakchi2 CE, a custom firmware for the SNES Classic, you can turn the adorable little thing into an emulation machine. Because of how well Canoe works on the hardware, though, it’s usually best to use it whenever possible.

You can’t download Canoe to use independently of the SNES Classic Edition and, given its flaws, we doubt you’d want to. But it’s an easy, legal option that anyone can sit down and enjoy within minutes of ripping the SNES Classic from its box.

higan

best snes emulators higan screen
Brittany Vincent/Digital Trends

Higan is the product of one of the big players in the field of emulation, byuu. The current version can run 12 different systems, but the one that started it all was the SNES. Byuu is also the creator of the acclaimed bsnes emulator that formed the basis for higan, and if you’re looking for the most current version of that core, you’ll want to grab higan.

Many of the most popular SNES emulators began development during the late-1990s. Because of the lack of computational power, these emulators tended to focus on High-Level Emulation (HLE), which tries to simulate the response of a system efficiently, but doesn’t attempt perfect accuracy.

HLE very much concentrates on functionality over form, which often resulted in certain games not working, or working incorrectly. There was even a time when ROMs (copied games) had to be modified from their original format to work on these HLE emulators.

Bsnes (and later higan) was built to be cycle accurate. This Low-Level Emulation (LLE) seeks to render the original code of the games as accurately as possible. This allows you to play games and get as close to the experience you would have on the console as possible. The drawback is that it takes much more computational power to pull this off. Even higan isn’t 100% accurate yet, and it’ll likely be years before CPUs are powerful enough for that to be a possibility.

But if you’re looking for the best and most accurate experience possible, then you should use higan. Also, if you’re into some of the more obscure SNES accessories like the Satellaview, higan is by far the best choice to use.

SNES9x

best snes emulators snes9x screenshot
Brittany Vincent/Digital Trends

SNES9x traces its roots back to two of the oldest emulators for the SNES. The early days of emulation are hazy, and a lot has been lost to the ether, but two of the earliest (successful) attempts to run Super Nintendo games on PC were SNES96 and SNES97. The two developers of those emulators, Gary Henderson and Jerremy Koot, came together in July 1997 and merged their work. The result is SNES9x.

Why use SNES9x when higan and bsnes have better compatibility and are more accurate? Actually, there are several areas in which SNES9x is the emulator to beat. It’s light on system requirements, and there are forks available for Android, jailbroken iOS phones, Nintendo 3DS, PSP, and more.

From the look of the SNES9x website, you’d think work had stopped on it in around 1999. However, the forums are still active, and the emulator is being actively maintained by developer OV2.

The “official” builds are far from the only versions of SNES9x available. For mobile, you’ll want to take a look at SNES9x EX+ or SNES9x Next (also available as a Libretro Core). There’s even a version available for Pocket PCs, so you can break out some Mario on your PDA. Seriously!

ZSNES

best snes emulators zsnes screen
Brittany Vincent/Digital Trends

Development started on ZSNES in 1997, and while it became popular, it’s among the least accurate emulators still in regular use. Compared to the emulators above it’s absolutely dreadful in its execution. Yet there are a few excellent reasons to keep a copy around.

If you want to check out some SNES ROM hacks, which are fan modifications of existing games, you’re going to run into issues with high-accuracy emulators like bsnes or SNES9x. Since ZSNES was so popular when SNES ROM hacks and ROM hacking tools became popular, many of them used the emulator to test out their games. That means many ROM hacks weren’t designed with accuracy in mind, but around the peculiarities of ZSNES, so they only work well (or at all) in this emulator.

There’s also the matter of netplay. If you’re serious about playing SNES games online with your friends, ZSNES (particularly versions 1.36 and 1.42) has some of the best working code out of all SNES emulators available. Unfortunately, netplay was removed in version 1.50, so you’ll have to stick with older ones to play multiplayer.

The last advantage ZSNES has over other emulators is that it can run on a turnip. It has stunningly low overhead, so if you’re stuck on grandma’s old Windows ME Hewitt Packard, ZSNES is the emulator of choice.

No$SNS

best snes emulators nossnes screen
Brittany Vincent/Digital Trends

The No$ line of emulators have poor accuracy, but there are a few fringe case reasons to check them out. No$SNS, the SNES version, has some features that aren’t available on other emulators, and it’s the only way to use some extremely rare peripherals (aside from having the actual console, of course).

Weird stuff like the Exertainment Bike (yes an exercise bike for the SNES), Barcode Battler, Pachinko Dial, NTT Data Pad, X-Band Keyboard, and Twin-Taps (two push buttons made exclusively for a Japanese quiz game), are all compatible with No$SNS. Add-on hardware like the Satellaview, Super Disc CD-ROM, and Turbofile also can be emulated.

One of the most useful things about the No$SNS emulator is its debugging features. It comes with an assembler, disassembler, and even a feature that lets you test code on a real SNES. If you’re into homebrew or ROM hacks, then these tools will prove invaluable.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best gaming laptops
god of war ps4 prd
Product Review

Brutal and emotional, 'God of War' is everything a blockbuster game should be

In a new land, on a new journey, God of War evolves beyond the button-mashing action of its youth into an action game with engaging combat and an engrossing story.
Posted By Mike Epstein
backlog dark souls remastered 3122
Gaming

‘Dark Souls Remastered’ finally hits Nintendo Switch this October

Dark Souls Remastered was originally supposed to release on Switch alongside the PS4, Xbox One, and PC versions, but it was delayed. Fans will be able to pick the game up this October.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
battle for azeroth azerite armor guide cinematic
Gaming

Azerite armor is the key to your power in 'Battle for Azeroth.' Here's how it works

Progression is changing in World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth. If you want to power up your character, then you'll want to know everything you can about Azerite Armor, and how to obtain Azerite.
Posted By Brittany Vincent
Fortnite giant sky rift closing
Gaming

The ‘Fortnite’ sky rift is closing and rumored to disappear next week

Fortnite's giant sky rift that has lit up the sky for the entirety of season 5 is slowly closing and is rumored to completely disappear next week. Find out what's happening and why it is here.
Posted By Cody Perez
call of duty black ops 4 gun close
Gaming

‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ gets battle royale ‘Blackout’ beta September 10

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will hold a beta for its battle royale Blackout mode in September, and it will be available first to those who pre-ordered the game on PlayStation 4. The game releases October 12.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
nba 2k19 prd
Product Review

'NBA 2K19' will dunk on you, but don’t worry. You’re going to like it.

NBA 2K19 makes smart changes that force you to dig deep into your bag of tricks to succeed. This might be the most accurate virtual version of NBA basketball yet.
Posted By Steven Petite
last minute gifts pc game from steam
Computing

Steam survey shows PC gamers are still mostly playing in 1080p and lower

Valve Software’s latest hardware and software survey for July 2reveals that 63.72 percent of Steam’s registered members still play games with a 1080p resolution. Even more, only 1.14 percent are playing at a 4K resolution.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
fortnite mobile makes me feel old op ed header
Mobile

Here’s how to safely download ‘Fortnite: Battle Royale’ on an Android device

'Fortnite: Battle Royale' is one of the biggest games in the world right now, and it's finally on Android, even if getting set up is a bit long-winded. Here's how to play 'Fortnite: Battle Royale' on an Android device.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Gone Home game screenshot pick up family photo
Gaming

Storytelling masterpiece ‘Gone Home’ is headed to the Nintendo Switch

Fullbright's acclaimed first-person adventure game Gone Home will arrive to Nintendo Switch later this month. The game is available now on PC, Mac, Linux, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Battlefield V review
Gaming

‘Battlefield V’ pre-order numbers have been underwhelming, analysts say

Market analysts at Cowen have said that the early pre-order numbers for Electronic Arts' upcoming shooter Battlefield V have been disappointing. The game is scheduled to arrive this October.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
diablo 3 necromancer class leaked concept art iii
Gaming

‘Diablo III’ is reportedly bringing loot-filled goodness to Switch this year

Blizzard's acclaimed action-RPG Diablo III will reportedly be coming to Nintendo Switch later this year and it will include four-player cooperative play on the console. No official announcement has been made yet.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Alienware 17 R5 review
Computing

Gaming on a laptop has never been better. These are your best options

Gaming desktops are powerful, but they tie you down to your desk. For those of us who prefer a more mobile experience, here are the best gaming laptops on the market, ranging from budget machines to maxed-out, wallet-emptying PCs.
Posted By Luke Larsen
asus rog claims world thinnest zephyrus s gaming laptop front
Computing

Asus claims ‘world’s thinnest’ title with its new Zephyrus S gaming laptop

The Republic of Gamers arm at Asus is claiming “world’s thinnest” with the introduction of its new Zephyrus S gaming laptop measuring just 0.58 inches at its thinnest point. The company also revealed the Strix SCAR II.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
Switch controllers
Gaming

How to connect a Nintendo Switch controller to your PC

Nintendo's Switch controllers, including the Joy-Cons and the aptly titled Pro Controller, use Bluetooth, which makes them compatible with your PC. Here's how to start using them for PC gaming.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin