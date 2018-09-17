It's your last chance to grab some of these incredibly low Xbox One digital deals

Digital Trends
Retailers are always running sales on video games and if you don’t care about owning physical copies, you can often find tremendous deals online. Whether you’re looking to save a little extra cash or taking advantage of your Games with Gold membership, you’re sure to find something for you in our list of the best Xbox One digital game deals available now.

Free games with Gold

‘Prison Architect’ (Free, expires 9/30)

Prison Architect: Xbox One Edition gives you the full experience on a console, including the Prison Stories campaign mode. Typically priced at $30, the oddly charming simulation allows you to construct the prison of your dreams, either as a loving architect or a brutal authoritarian. You can even go online to the World of Wardens mode and share your designs or download other user creations for yourself.

‘Livelock’ (Free, 9/19 – 10/15)

In need of a Diablo-like action RPG and in the mood for some twin-stick shooting? Livelock just might be your next addiction. The cooperative shooter features three playable classes as well as a story mode and challenging Survival Mode, and its ultra-powerful weapons feel like they were ripped out of a classic ’90s shoot-’em-up game.

‘Sega Vintage Collection: Monster World’ (Free, 9/16 – 9/30)

For fans of classic 2D action games, Sega Vintage Collection: Monster World includes three of them — Wonder Boy in Monster Land, Wonder Boy in Monster World, and Monster World IV. The games combine simple platforming with action and combat similar to something like Castlevania or Zelda II, and they have a sort of childish cuteness that helps offset their age.

Deals with Gold (expires 9/18)

In addition to the free games you receive with an Xbox Live Gold membership, you also get access to special discounts on a variety of other games. Here are some of the best Deals with Gold available right now.

Other deals and Sales

biggest no shows e3 2018 titanfall 2

Forza and Xbox Game Pass sale ($99, expires 9/31)

A six-month subscription to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass service typically costs $60, but you can currently buy an entire year-long membership for just $99. Not only will you get access to a growing vault of games to play, including all upcoming first-party Xbox One games, but you also get permanent access to Forza Horizon 3 and Forza Motorsport 7. Since Forza Horizon 4 will be part of Game Pass, you’ll get that to play in October, as well!

Battlefield deals ($6 – $12, expires 9/18)

2016’s Battlefield 1 was one of the best games in the entire series, combining a thrilling and emotional anthology campaign with brilliant competitive multiplayer that made it easier than ever for a newcomer to jump into the action. An even better shooter that year was Respawn’s Titanfall 2, which just might feature the best shooting controls of any first-person game in history. You can get them both for a fraction of their retail price right now, along with other Battlefield bundles and deals.

Ubisoft game deals ($5 – $30, expires 9/20)

Ubisoft has published a number of great big-name games over the last year, and nearly all of them are on sale right now on Xbox One. Shooter Far Cry 5 is currently on sale for $35, as is this year’s Assassin’s Creed Origins. Below are the games that are discounted more than 70% off including the hilarious and innovative role-playing game South Park: The Fractured But Whole.

