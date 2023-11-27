Now that the Cyber Monday sales event is ongoing, it is the perfect time to reconsider the Xbox Series S. The Xbox Series S is the weaker system in the modern Xbox lineup. That’s not necessarily a bad thing — no need to buy a flamethrower when you only need a lighter — but the damage is perhaps already done in gamer’s minds. In fact, we wholeheartedly expect Cyber Monday Series X deals to get the most attention. However, as is often the case, some of the absolute best Cyber Monday deals are on products that are, in ordinary times, skipped over. See what you think about these Cyber Monday sales event deals and if they meet up with your expectations.

Best Xbox Series S Cyber Monday deals

Unfortunately, there aren’t a lot of deals available for the Xbox Series S right now. Even so, there is a deal where you can get Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free, so that’s worth picking up if you plan to buy the Xbox Series S. There are some more Cyber Monday PS5 deals out there if you’re willing to switch consoles (or want both in your arsenal).

Xbox Series S 512GB —

Xbox Series S 512GB all digital starter bundle —

Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter bundle —

Xbox Series S 512GB with Seagate 1TB expansion card —

Xbox Series S 512GB with Seagate 2TB expansion card —

Best Xbox Series S game Cyber Monday deals

Microsoft Cyber Monday deals don’t include a ton of console offerings. Luckily, there are a lot of great Xbox games out there with deals on them, and we’ve done our best to collect our favorite, with a few picks across various genres and styles of games for you to choose from.

Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition —

Madden NFL 24 —

F1 23 Standard Edition —

EA Sports FC 24 Standard Edition —

Resident Evil 4 Standard Edition —

Diablo IV —

Best Xbox Series S accessory Cyber Monday deals

There are also quite a few great Xbox Series S accessory deals, including a couple of cool designs from the official Microsoft app. And if you want to talk to your buddies while playing online, there are a bunch of Cyber Monday gaming headset deals live. We’ve also found a couple of good storage upgrade deals and controllers for playing simulation games, like a racing wheel.

Turtle Beach Recon Wired Controller —

RIG Nacon Revolution X Controller —

Seagate Storage Expansion Card For Xbox Series X|S 1TB —

Seagate Storage Expansion Card For Xbox Series X|S 2TB —

Thrustmaster T248 Racing Wheel and Magnetic Pedals for Xbox Series X|S —

While there aren’t many portable options for the Xbox consoles, if you want a handheld experience, you might also consider Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals.

How we chose these Xbox Series S Cyber Monday deals

We started looking at our reviews — what we like, and what we don’t like. We then head out and find the best deals on these items, so we’re purposefully curating, instead of filling the list with products that just happen to be discounted. We think a smaller, more definitive list is better than a list of a thousand products.

We also include things we haven’t reviewed where it makes sense, doing our research to make sure it’s a quality product. We’re looking at reviews from subject matter experts and on the shopping platforms themselves, and comparing the product to the alternatives. If we think it all checks out, it makes the cut.

Once we were confident we found all the best Xbox Series S Cyber Monday deals, we then ordered them in a list from cheapest to most expensive. We recommend scrolling down to the product at the top-end of your budget, and rest assured we think it’s the very best value you’re going to get at that price point.

Of course, we’re also using price comparison and history tools, as well as our own first party data, to make sure you’re getting a good deal. This is something you can do while shopping around yourself too, using tools like CamelCamelCamel, which shows you historic pricing for items on Amazon.

We’re not perfect and it’s totally possible that we may have missed something while curating this list of the best Xbox Series S Cyber Monday deals? If you’ve found a killer deal you think should be included, drop us a line at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com and we’ll consider it in the next update.

Also keep in mind that all prices were accurate at the time of publishing. While we’re checking back and updating this post with the latest deals and prices, we can’t ingore the fact that deals move fast on Cyber Monday, and it’s possible that an offer may have expired between when you click and when we last hit update.

