Xbox Series X Black Friday deals: Consoles, games, and accessories

Xbox Series X on a table.
Xbox

You’re here. I’m here. We’re all here for the best Black Friday deals, which, unsurprisingly, have dropped earlier than ever this year. At this rate, there’s no reason to wait around for the official Black Friday and Cyber Week events. Plus, retailers tend to increase the prices ahead of those shopping events, so the discounts aren’t as good as expected. If you’re ready to grab a new Xbox Series X, then you’ll want to listen up. We’ve searched across the interwebs, looking at all the different retailers, to find some of the best prices and discounts. We’ve found quite a few, and not just on the console, but also games, accessories, and more. Let’s do this.

Best Xbox Series X Black Friday deals

A black Xbox Series X and controller against a black background.
Microsoft

Some of the best Xbox Series X Black Friday deals include bundles with games. It’s worth noting that when you buy the console, normally it does not come with any games. This is an excellent opportunity to take it right home, set it up, and dive into a game. Here are the deals we found:

  • Xbox Series X 1TB with 3 Months of Xbox Live Gold —
  • Xbox Series X 1TB with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III —
  • Xbox Series X 1TB with Diablo IV —

Best Xbox Series X game Black Friday deals

A group of cars parked together in Forza Motorsport.
Xbox Game Studios / Microsoft

There are a ton of Xbox Series X game Black Friday deals, more than what we could cover here, but here are a few of our top picks:

  • Steelrising —
  • Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition —
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition —
  • EA Sports FC 24 —
  • Madden NFL 24 —
  • Elden Ring —
  • Resident Evil 4 —
  • Assassin’s Creed Mirage Deluxe Edition —
  • Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition —
  • Diablo IV —
  • Starfield —

Best Xbox Series X accessory Black Friday deals

A close look at the buttons and joystick on the Xbox Recon controller.
Microsoft

Accessories are always good to have, like more storage, controllers, chargers, and beyond. Here are all of the best Xbox Series X accessory Black Friday deals we’ve found:

  • Rocketfish rechargeable battery pack —
  • HyperX Cloud Stinger wired gaming headset —
  • Turtle Beach Recon Cloud wired controller with Bluetooth —
  • Seagate 1TB storage expansion card for Xbox Series X | S —
  • Thrustmaster T248 racing wheel and magnetic pedals —

