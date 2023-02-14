 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

The perfect date night game just launched in time for Valentine’s Day

Giovanni Colantonio
By

If you’re a couple that games together, a good co-op experience might be part of your regular date night plans. Games like It Takes Two are excellent choices for couples, though great local multiplayer games like that aren’t exactly common. Fortunately, a good option just landed on Nintendo Switch and PC in the form of Blanc.

Blanc is a short co-op game about a wolf cub and a fawn who find themselves pairing up to navigate a snowstorm. It’s a relatively straightforward adventure game revolving around simple puzzle-solving that requires some communication between partners. It’s most unique feature, though, is its lovely handcrafted art, which translates black-and-white 2D drawings into 3D.

If I were reviewing Blanc outside of the context of a “date game,” I’d have a fair amount to critique. Interactions are fairly limited, as the main difference between the two characters is that one can pull objects while the other can push. The only other nuance is that the fawn can boost the pup up to high places, but none of those systems get used with much complexity. I also experienced a fair share of performance issues on Switch, with choppy frame rates taking away from its striking art. It can also be hard to make out where you can move to or what objects you can jump on due to that art design.

A wolf and a fawn stare at each other in Blanc.

All that said, Blanc kind of fits the bill for a date night perfectly. That lack of puzzle complexity I mentioned might make the experience shallow for seasoned gamers looking for a challenge, but its much better-suited for a casual setting. It’s unlikely that you’ll run into many spots where you’re staring at the screen unsure of what to do next. Each player knows their role, which makes it easy to communicate who needs to go where and do what. If a door needs to be dragged open, that’s the pup’s cue. If a barrel needs to be pushed aside, send in the fawn.

Its light story makes it an especially sweet date pick. It essentially plays out like a Disney animated short, with the unlikely woodland friends helping other animals through the storm. At one point, the pair needs to help escort a goose’s children across a windy cliffside by shielding them as they waddle. It’s all very cute and earnest, so you don’t have to sit in fear that it’s about to go Old Yeller on you. It’s strictly a game about partnership and paying the benefits of it forward.

A wolf pup piggybacks on a fawn's back in Blanc.

Though what’s perhaps most crucial here is it’s short length. Clocking in at around two hours, Blanc can essentially be completed in the time it would take you to watch a sappy romance movie. That means you won’t need to coordinate when the two of you are both free to continue the story. You can play it together in one sitting and use the extra time to do … whatever else you’re looking to do on Valentine’s Day.

Blanc is available now on Nintendo Switch and PC.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Metroid Prime Remastered just surprise launched on Nintendo Switch
Samus Aran stands tall in Metroid Prime Remastered.
Pikmin 4 launches this summer, and its bringing an adorable dog companion
Pikmin 4 release date
Advance Wars 1+2: Re-boot Camp gets new release date following Ukraine-related delay
The updated visuals of Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp.
Everything announced at the February 2023 Nintendo Direct
Samus Aran stands tall in Metroid Prime Remastered.
Season: A Letter to the Future was shaped by an ‘era of bad feelings’
The main character of Season: A Letter to the Future stands in a field of purple flowers.
Pikmin 4: release date, trailers, news, gameplay, and more
A fire enemy attacks a red Pikmin in Pikmin 4.
Don’t expect Zelda’s $70 price to become the new Switch standard, says Nintendo
Link looks at his hand in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
How to reset a PS5
A standard white PS5 sitting near some small plants in a home entertainment center.
How to fast travel in Hogwarts Legacy
Screenshot from Hogwarts Legacy.
Hogwarts Legacy: how to upgrade your inventory space
hogwarts legacy best house differences everything we know
Hogwarts Legacy: best house to choose and every difference
A wizard wearing the sorting hat.
Hogwarts Legacy: how to open eye chests
Looting an eye chest.
Pre-order Skull and Bones now and get a $10 Best Buy gift card
trashed 35 222 skull and bones shipclasses