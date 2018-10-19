Share

In case you haven’t heard yet, we really enjoy Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, and if you’re anything like us, you’ve been playing a ton of competitive multiplayer and Blackout battle royale so far. If you’re looking to make your character stand out from the crowd a little more, the Black Market system is just what you need.

Available now on PlayStation 4 and coming to Xbox One and PC next week, the Black Market offers a few different ways to earn new Blackout characters, signature weapons, outfits for specialists, and new tags and gestures. Each “Operation” for the Black Market will swap out the rewards, with the inaugural one appropriately called “First Strike.”

The first way to earn these goodies is the “Contraband stream” system, which gives you rewards just by playing Black Ops 4. You’ll want to continuously play the game to earn rewards, as they will change every few months.

Limited-time events also offer unique gear, with a Halloween-themed event kicking off on PS4 October 20. Once these items are gone, they’re gone for good, so you’ll want to complete the Contraband stream before it concludes.

As with the previous Call of Duty games, there is also a microtransaction option, but it is not live yet. Starting in November, you will be able to directly purchase the gear you want, with the shop changing out items once a week. It doesn’t sound like there will be any loot boxes or guessing games, so you shouldn’t have to use it too frequently, if at all.

If you’re more interested in Zombies mode, you will not need to worry about the Black Market, as it is meant for competitive multiplayer and Blackout. Still, it’s great to see Treyarch supporting Blackout with additional options for skins already and the studio will have to keep the updates coming if it wants the game to compete with Fortnite over the long haul.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.