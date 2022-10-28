 Skip to main content
This Call of Duty-themed haptic feedback vest brings you closer to the battlefield

DeAngelo Epps
By

Haptics and sound accessories specialist Woojer has partnered with Activision to create a surprising product that will amplify your Call of Duty experience. Fans can grab a Call of Duty-branded Woojer haptic vest and strap, which is releasing just in time for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Official Launch Trailer | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

The limited-edition wearables, which are variations of Woojer’s usual line of haptic gear, feature a green camouflage pattern. Both have a wireless output and can be connected to Bluetooth headsets with up to 7.1 channel surround sound to create haptic vibrations on your body. That means that you’ll feel every shot you fire — and the ones that hit you.

Haptic feedback belts created by Woojer which feature a Call of Duty-branded design.

Woojer describes the haptic supplements as tech created “to provide the most immersive gaming experience possible.” It states that its strap, in particular, “transfers the feeling of sound of every gunshot, footstep, explosion, or even delicate raindrops, as if one is actually there.” The vest takes it a bit further, focusing the haptics in different body areas.

“Woojer’s precise audio-based haptics work right out of the box with an advanced DSP algorithm to detect the sound type and its direction as encoded in the audio stream,” Woojer says in a blog post. “The Woojer device then replicates the sound feeling onto the user’s body at a single location if they are using the strap, and from six unique locations if wearing the vest.”

If you ever wanted to go that extra mile with your Call of Duty haptics, Woojer’s set of haptics can be preordered on its site for a limited time only, starting at $179.

